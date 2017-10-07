Diverse United States divided on symbols of patriotism

In this June 29, 2017 photo, Joseph Smith, 32, a U.S. Army veteran, sits outside his home in Houston's Freedmen's Town. Smith says he was not offended by NFL players protesting the national anthem. A silent protest initially started by a San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick last year in response to police killings of minorities has become a measure on patriotism and the nation's symbols, drawing heated responses from some including President Donald Trump. Russell Contreras AP Photo