Brodie has 2 goals, 2 assists in Flames' 6-3 win over Jets

Defenseman T.J. Brodie had two goals and two assists and the Calgary Flames scored the final five goals to beat the Winnipeg Jets 6-3 on Saturday night in their home opener.
Johnny Gaudreau scored the go-ahead goal and had three assists for Calgary, down 3-1 after the first period. Brodie and Gaudreau each tied career highs with four-point games. The Flames broke out after falling 3-0 at Edmonton on Wednesday night in their opener.
"I think that was big for us to get some confidence and get some chemistry going as a group," Brodie said. "It was a good step forward from the start of the game to the end of the game. We came together and started making some plays."
Micheal Ferland, Kris Versteeg and Mikael Backlund also scored, and Mike Smith made 25 saves for his first victory with Calgary.
Brandon Tanev, Mark Scheifele and Patrik Laine scored for the Jets. Steve Mason, pulled after giving up five goals in a 7-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night, stopped 39 shots.
"We had a difficult time moving the puck," Jets head coach Paul Maurice said. "I think they got a little faster. They closed some time and space on us and we had a difficult time making the adjustment that you've got to go hard and fast in this league and they won't slow down for you. We got a little bit slow, real slow, slow with the puck and ended up having to play in area we're not real good at right now."
Flames newcomer Jaromir Jagr wasn't in the lineup because he wanted more time to recover his game legs.
Notes: Calgary improved to 17-17-12 in home openers . . . Winnipeg defenseman Dustin Byfuglien played his 500th game for the Jets franchise.
UP NEXT:
Jets: At Edmonton on Monday night.
Flames: At Anaheim on Monday night.
Comments