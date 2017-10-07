A crew member stands by tires protected from the rain before a scheduled practice for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Rain has delayed activities at the track.
A crew member stands by tires protected from the rain before a scheduled practice for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Rain has delayed activities at the track. Chuck Burton AP Photo
Sports

Bowman wins Xfinity race; 8 drivers advance in playoffs

By STEVE REED AP Sports Writer

October 07, 2017 8:24 PM

CONCORD, N.C.

Alex Bowman raced to his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory Saturday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway, while four drivers were eliminated from playoff contention.

Bowman, who will replace Dale Earnhardt Jr. next year in the Cup series, led 32 laps in the race delayed 5 1/2 hours because of rain.

Bowman is not eligible for the playoffs.

Justin Allgaier, William Byron, Daniel Hemric, Cole Custer, Elliott Sadler, Brennan Poole, Matt Tifft and Ryan Reed advanced to the second round of the playoffs. Brendan Gaughan, Michael Annett, Blake Koch and Jeremy Clements were eliminated from the playoffs.

Reed nipped Gaughan for the eighth spot overall by one point. Gaughan finished in 11th place — one spot ahead of Reed — but it wasn't enough to catch him in the playoffs.

