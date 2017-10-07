More Videos

  49ers vs. Colts: Three players to watch in Week 5

    San Francisco 49ers insider Matt Barrows tells you who to watch in this week's NFL matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

San Francisco 49ers insider Matt Barrows tells you who to watch in this week's NFL matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.
San Francisco 49ers insider Matt Barrows tells you who to watch in this week's NFL matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Matt Barrows/Sohail Al-Jamea McClatchy

Sports

How Frank Gore matches up against 49ers, plus some deep thoughts on defense

By Matt Barrows

mbarrows@sacbee.com

October 07, 2017 6:00 AM

Sunday’s 49ers game

Opponent: at Indianapolis Colts

Time: 10 a.m.

Line: Colts by 1

Records: 49ers 0-4, Colts 1-3

TV/radio: Ch. 40 (Thom Brennaman, Chris Spielman), 680, 1320

Three things to watch

QUARTERBACK CONFUSION

Brian Hoyer was supposed to bring an element of cohesion to the 49ers’ offense considering he’d played for Kyle Shanahan in the past. But compare his numbers with those of Jacoby Brissett, whom the Colts acquired in early September. Brissett has a higher completion percentage and passer rating, just as many touchdowns and fewer interceptions. From the numbers, it’s hard to tell which quarterback only has been with his team for one month.

DEEP THOUGHTS

Indianapolis has three players who are averaging at least 17 yards a catch: T.Y. Hilton (17.0), Donte Moncrief (17.8) and tight end Brandon Williams (19.7). The 49ers’ safeties have done a good job at preventing big plays in the middle of the field, but the sidelines continue to be troublesome for cornerbacks Rashard Robinson and Dontae Johnson.

FRUSTRATE FRANK

Frank Gore said he’s treating this game like any other. Don’t believe him. As professional as he is, Gore also is highly emotional and would like nothing more than to remind the 49ers that he is their all-time leading running back. Gore’s blockers, however, are not very good, and the 49ers’ defense is designed to snuff out the run. On paper, at least, this should be a win for San Francisco.

Injury report

49ERS

Out: S Adrian Colbert (hamstring), LB Reuben Foster (ankle), S Eric Reid (knee), LB Dekoda Watson (groin)

Questionable: WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion)

COLTS

Out: TE Jack Doyle (concussion, neck), CB Nate Hairston (quadriceps), QB Andrew Luck (right shoulder)

Doubtful: RB Matt Jones (knee)

Questionable: CB Rashaan Melvin (hamstring, ankle), WR Chester Rogers (hamstring)

Schedule

Date

Opponent

Outcome

Sept. 10

vs. Carolina

L, 23-3

Sept. 17

at Seattle

L, 12-9

Sept. 21

vs. L.A. Rams

L, 41-39

Oct. 1

at Arizona

L, 18-15

Date

Opponent

Time

Sunday

at Indianapolis

10 a.m.

Oct. 15

at Washington

10 a.m.

Oct. 22

vs. Dallas

1:05 p.m.

Oct. 29

at Philadelphia

10 a.m.

Nov. 5

vs. Arizona

1:05 p.m.

Nov. 12

vs. N.Y. Giants

1:25 p.m.

Nov. 26

vs. Seattle

1:05 p.m.

Dec. 3

at Chicago

10 a.m.

Dec. 10

at Houston

10 a.m.

Dec. 17

vs. Tennessee

1:25 p.m.

Dec. 24

vs. Jacksonville

1:05 p.m.

Dec. 31

at L.A. Rams

1:25 p.m.

