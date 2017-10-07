How Frank Gore matches up against 49ers, plus some deep thoughts on defense

Sunday’s 49ers game
Opponent: at Indianapolis Colts
Time: 10 a.m.
Line: Colts by 1
Records: 49ers 0-4, Colts 1-3
TV/radio: Ch. 40 (Thom Brennaman, Chris Spielman), 680, 1320
Three things to watch
QUARTERBACK CONFUSION
Brian Hoyer was supposed to bring an element of cohesion to the 49ers’ offense considering he’d played for Kyle Shanahan in the past. But compare his numbers with those of Jacoby Brissett, whom the Colts acquired in early September. Brissett has a higher completion percentage and passer rating, just as many touchdowns and fewer interceptions. From the numbers, it’s hard to tell which quarterback only has been with his team for one month.
DEEP THOUGHTS
Indianapolis has three players who are averaging at least 17 yards a catch: T.Y. Hilton (17.0), Donte Moncrief (17.8) and tight end Brandon Williams (19.7). The 49ers’ safeties have done a good job at preventing big plays in the middle of the field, but the sidelines continue to be troublesome for cornerbacks Rashard Robinson and Dontae Johnson.
FRUSTRATE FRANK
Frank Gore said he’s treating this game like any other. Don’t believe him. As professional as he is, Gore also is highly emotional and would like nothing more than to remind the 49ers that he is their all-time leading running back. Gore’s blockers, however, are not very good, and the 49ers’ defense is designed to snuff out the run. On paper, at least, this should be a win for San Francisco.
Injury report
49ERS
Out: S Adrian Colbert (hamstring), LB Reuben Foster (ankle), S Eric Reid (knee), LB Dekoda Watson (groin)
Questionable: WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion)
COLTS
Out: TE Jack Doyle (concussion, neck), CB Nate Hairston (quadriceps), QB Andrew Luck (right shoulder)
Doubtful: RB Matt Jones (knee)
Questionable: CB Rashaan Melvin (hamstring, ankle), WR Chester Rogers (hamstring)
Schedule
Date
Opponent
Outcome
Sept. 10
vs. Carolina
L, 23-3
Sept. 17
at Seattle
L, 12-9
Sept. 21
vs. L.A. Rams
L, 41-39
Oct. 1
at Arizona
L, 18-15
Date
Opponent
Time
Sunday
at Indianapolis
10 a.m.
Oct. 15
at Washington
10 a.m.
Oct. 22
vs. Dallas
1:05 p.m.
Oct. 29
at Philadelphia
10 a.m.
Nov. 5
vs. Arizona
1:05 p.m.
Nov. 12
vs. N.Y. Giants
1:25 p.m.
Nov. 26
vs. Seattle
1:05 p.m.
Dec. 3
at Chicago
10 a.m.
Dec. 10
at Houston
10 a.m.
Dec. 17
vs. Tennessee
1:25 p.m.
Dec. 24
vs. Jacksonville
1:05 p.m.
Dec. 31
at L.A. Rams
1:25 p.m.
