Thursday’s Modesto Area high school, college and local golf results

Local
Golf
High School Girls
Modesto Metro Conference
Gregori 263, Davis 310
at Dryden (par 36)
Gregori – Katherine Mauthe 46, Makena Ebster 46, Sarah Ramsdell 48, Drew Lamandia 61, Reann Davis 62.
Davis – Jovanna Vega 54, Samantha Berryhill 55, Marissa Perez 59, Gillian Allen 70, Jasmine Sun 72.
Downey 257, Enochs 260
at Creekside GC (par 36)
Enochs (8-2) – Janea Caparros 45, Corinne Freitas 52, Taeya Paolella 53, Jordan Jaramillo 55, Lucy Saiz 55.
Downey (8-3) – Sam Smedshammer 45, Avery Cloward 50, Sam Fraze 52, Etta McCabe 52, Katie Easley 58.
Beyer 301, Johansen 315
at Muni (par 36)
Beyer (5-6) – Zoe Statzer 51, Ashley Dolman 52, Jessica Grey 59, Kim Randolph 62, Maddison Davila 77.
Johansen (0-9) – Maddy Haflich 56, Vanessa Fernandes 57, Alondra Mendoza 61, Micaela Zamora 69, Cathy Li 72.
Valley Oak League
Central Catholic 240, Lathrop 370
Cental Catholic – Gianna Van Klaveren 42, Nthenya Maithya 46, Jasmine Kelly 49, Kendyl Bockhahn 50, Emma Leamon 53, Emily Cambra 74.
Lathrop – Eghosa Ogbeide 66, Chloe Malicoat 73, Olivia saflor 76, Kaitlyn Earington 77, Amanda Zamora 78.
Oakdale 198, Sierra 333
at Oakdale Golf & CC (par 36)
Oakdale (11-0) – Madi Blanc 37, Taylor Stewart 39, Shealyn Hanrahan 39, Andrea York 41, Makayla Christiansen 42.
Sierra (2-9) – Bryanna Gavino 49, Hailee Looney 61, Kailee Lencioni 69, Balkirat Kaur 75, Andie Gonzales 79.
Local Clubs
Creekside Ladybugs
1st Flight – Jan Smith 72; Sue Spengler 75.
2nd Flight – Val Guardino 71; Bailey Anderson 80.
3rd Flight – Mary Ann Garcia 71.
Dryden Park Women
Captain's Trophy
Captain's Trophy: Cathy Callistro
1st Flight – Cathy Callistro 70; Karen Burch 72; Nola Baggett 75.
2nd Flight – Pam Adams & Bobbie Sesma 74; Joanne Alvernaz 77; Shirley Keyser 79.
Chip In – Karen Burch.
Oakdale Golf & Country Club - 18 Hole Ladies
1 Best Ball Odd, 2 Best Ball Even
1. Denise Cash, Beth Bruegger, Linda O'Hearn, Sally Oblauskii 86; 2. Paulette Aldrich, Jan Ballard, Alice Teresi, Dee Elston 88; T-3rd. Virginia Whitworth, Phyllis Sparkman, Vicki Dallas, June VonRotz 90; T-3rd: Addie Hansberry, Lue O'Brien, Judy Lehr, Barbara Craig 90.
Closest to the Hole – June VonRotz 21' 3" (#12).
Spring Creek CC Women
1st Flight – Low Gross: Patti Rodrick 92; 1st Low Net (tie): Donna Tomlinson 79, Karina Ilardi 79, Laura Moore 79.
2nd Flight – Low Gross: Rie Romano 107; 1st Low Net: Jackie Greenwood 79; 2nd Low Net (tie): Jean Fogg 83, Char Witke 83.
3rd Flight – Low Gross: Joyce Lopes 112; Rie Romano 107; 1st Low Net: Karen Cardoza 82; 2nd Low Net (tie): Melissa Tyrus 84, Shirley Gahm 84.
Turlock Women
TWGC Grandmothers Tournament
1st Flight – A. Falk 69; K. Hoch 71; B. Rocha 72.
2nd Flight – S. Dalbey 69; S. Freeberg 73; B. Beasley 74.
3rd Flight – N. Bhinder 69; J. Noah 69; J. Veldhuis 77.
Soccer
College Men
Non conference
Stanislaus State 4, Benedictine-Mesa 0
Stanislaus State (5-3-3) – Goals: Sean Bender 2, Joseph Mayorca, Khalil Kirksey. Goalie: Tomas Zajfert 1 save.
Benedictine-Mesa (5-4-0) – Goalie: Luke Boudreau 7 saves.
Tennis
High School
Modesto Metro Conference
Enochs 9, Davis 0
Singles – Brunia Boliscar (E) d. Rose Goulart 6-1, 6-0; Alyssa Tay (E) d. Celeste Diaz 6-0, 6-0; Hya Dominise(E) d. Emily Sullivan 6-1, 6-0; Maddy Lyu (E) d. Sumeran Singh 6-0, 6-2; Sara Boliscar (E) d. Mahnoor Raza 6-0, 6-0; Olivia Perez (E) d. Nimrat Grewal 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles – Cynthia Padilla/Maridace Domingo (E) d. Madeline Netto/Alejandra Soto 6-1, 6-0; Tiarra Myatt/Meredith Quintana (E) d. Frida Garcia/Alyssa Lopez 6-0, 6-0; Adrianna Rodriquez/Angelique Esguerra (E) d. Crystalann Browne/Yarel Esparza Garcia 6-1, 6-1.
Downey 9, Beyer 0
Singles – Isabella Mendez (D) d. Gianna Miler 6-0, 6-0; Shelly Focha (D) d. Sarah Diryawush 6-0, 6-1; Camille Rhoades (D) d. Samantha Dambrosio 6-1, 6-0; Reece Rockwood (D) d. Emma Higginbotham 6-1, 6-3; Hannah Smith (D) d. Alexis Luna 6-3, 6-2; Haley Lehikainen (D) d. Cynthia Madrigal 6-3, 6-4
Doubles – Jenna Watkins/ Gina Fregoso (D) d. Tatieana Mabugat/Angela Martin 6-1, 7-6 (5-7); Maya Walton/Katlyn Wilson (D) d. Vanessa Rivera/Katie Catching 6-4, 6-4; 3rd doubles forfeit by Beyer.
Modesto 7, Johansen 2
Singles – Niki Patel (M) d. Joselyn Ascencio 6-0, 6-1; Samantha Moisa (J) d. Sasha Ehrler 7-6 (7-3), 6-2; Sophia Furtado (M) d. Iyanna Johns 6-1, 6-0; Tiffany Le (M) d. Oceana Silveira 6-1, 6-2; Rhea Patel (M) d. Ashley Cabral 6-1, 6-0; Alondra Jaquez (J) d. Audrey Younkin 6-7 (7-5), 6-0, (10-8).
Doubles – Emily Swehla/Clara Silva. (M) d. Esli Ibanez/Morgan Boyd 6-3, 6-1; Sarah Ram/Crystal Anguiano (M) d. Klamsa Maldonado/Erika Gomez 6-1, 6-0; Claire Turner/Alissa Tek (M) d. Gorgina Alvarez/Brenda Zarate 6-9, 6-0.
Records – Modesto (7-2 MMC).
Valley Oak League
Central Catholic 8, Lathrop 1
Singles – Sarah Van Ness (CC) d. Angela Alegado 6-0, 6-1; Suzanne Manseau (CC) d. Tala Alkhalib 6-1, 6-1; Isabella Naraghi (CC) d. Kimberly Victoria 6-2, 6-1; Darlene Hoang (L) d. Emily Julio 6-2, 6-3; Anne Dunne (CC) d. Beatrice Vilches 6-0, 6-0; Erika Saldavar (CC) d. Bernice Vilches 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles – Iris Liang/Aimee Barraza (CC) d. Erica Garritt/Leslie Barraza 6-2, 6-1; Ana Saldavar/Jenna Nightengale (CC) d. Marissa Brisido/Marmoan Garch 7-5, 6-0; Katie Nguyen/Sophia Friedrich (CC) d. Eliza Timbacce/Holly Rinera 6-0, 6-1.
Western Athletic Conference
Los Banos 9, Ceres 0
Singles – Shirley Liu (LB) d. Vivian Moreno(C) 6-0, 6-0; Adriana Moreni(LB( d Shania Evans 6-1, 6-1; Haley Ballez (LB) d. Harmen Bahia 6-1, 6-2; Kierstyn Cotta (LB) d. Camille Vega 6-0, 6-0; Kiara Azevedo (LB) d. Ariel Coria(C) 6-4, 6-0; Chloe Emerson (LB) d. Tania Garfias 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles – Sarah White/Corie Falaschi (LB) d. Morgsn Bajaran/Kayla Sierra 6-3, 6-0; Zoe Seabock/Bridget Lopez (LB) d. GuimenBahia/Jillian Jimenez 6-1, 6-2; Ally Watkins/Hannah Mevi d. Elena Ochoa/Vanessa Salas 6-3, 6-2. exh: Mariah Farias/Laila Medina(LB) d Jasmin Baia/Kaylyn Ramirez(C) 6-2 7-5
Records – Los Banos (6-0 WAC), Ceres (1-5 WAC).
Volleyball
High School
Modesto Metro Conference
Modesto 3, Johansen 0
(25-15, 25-12, 25-12)
Modesto – Kills: Tori Galloway 9. Assists: Galloway 20. Aces: Cover 11. Blocks: Shelby Benz 8. Digs: Elizabeth Liddle & Cover 4 each.
Johansen – Kills: Destiny Anderson 7. Assists: Koleka Felt 7. Aces: Anderson 3. Blocks: Anderson 4.
Gregori 3, Davis 0
(25-8, 25-13, 25-8)
Davis (2-10, 1-6 MMC) – Kills: Zeawna Herrera & Hannah Hogseth 2 each. Assists: Elissa Sanders 6. Aces: Bethany Gomez 2. Blocks: Alexxus Sanders & Aaliya Langford 1 each. Digs: Herrera & Gomez 1 each.
Gregori (19-5, 7-0 MMC) – Kills: Emily Joseph 10. Assists: Alyssa Bartlett 20. Aces: Bianca Dowlett 2. Blocks: Tori Goff 2. Digs: Yaritza Camacho 4.
Beyer 3, Downey 0
(25-9, 25-11, 25-9)
Beyer – Kills: Olivia Keller 9. Assists: Emma Gonzalez 18. Aces: Cathryn Starck 4. Blocks: Emily Garcia-Cropper 1. Digs: Keller 4.
Enochs – No stats reported.
JV – Beyer won 2-0. Frosh – Downey won 2-0.
LATE WEDNESDAY
Gregori 3, Downey 0
(25-5, 25-8, 25-4)
Gregori (18-5, 6-0 MMC) – Kills: Bianca Dowlett 7. Assists: Alyssa Bartlett 21. Aces: Emily Joseph 7. Blocks: Fiona Currie, Shelby Grover & Mara Semone.
Downey (2-9, 0-6 MMC) – No stats reported.
JV – Gregori won 2-0. Frosh – Gregori won 2-0.
Water Polo
High School Boys
Modesto Metro Conference
Johansen 10, Modesto 5
Johansen (17-2, 7-0 MMC) – Goals: Will Johnson 3, Nelson Sabatini 2, Michael Guerrero 2, Shelby Johnson, Uriel Miranda, Dominic Sabatini.
Modesto (2-5 MMC) – Goals: John Pallios 2, Matthew Solare, Indiana Westcott.
Enochs 17, Davis 8
Enochs – Goals: Vinson 4, Haak 3, Formar 2, Vonstade 2,
Davis – Goals: Fischer 3,Thrahser 2, Hernadez, Galvan, Schar.
JV – Enochs won 9-4.
Downet 14, Beyer 5
Downey – Goals: M. Ciccarelli 5, L. Burch 2, J. Peepgrass 2, J. Romano, A. Najera, D. Kline, B. Taylor, P. Cline.
Beyer – Goals: J. Thompson 2, B. Berry, R. Rehman, T. Jones.
JV – Downey won.
High School Girls
Modesto Metro Conference
Modesto 9, Johansen 4
Modesto (3-4 MMC) – Goals: Gina Pallios 3, Samantha McKinsey 3, Flor Sandoval 2, Beth Romeo.
Johansen (1-6 MMC) – Goals: Sophia Namet 2, Emily Sisco, Sophia Keydeniers.
Enochs 9, Davis 6
Enochs – Goals: Viss 6, Ooscia, Olanoclan, Cuculich.
Davis – Goals: Buaer 4, Daly.
Beyer 9, Downey 6
Downey – Goals: E. Davis 3, C. Kline, Dominguez, E. Silverial.
Beyer – Goals: L. Leventini 3, K. O’Brien 2, C. Berry 2, J. Thompson, J. Fontana.
JV – Downey won.
