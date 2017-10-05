Sports

Thursday's Modesto Area high school, college and local golf results

October 05, 2017 9:37 PM

Local

Golf

High School Girls

Modesto Metro Conference

Gregori 263, Davis 310

at Dryden (par 36)

Gregori – Katherine Mauthe 46, Makena Ebster 46, Sarah Ramsdell 48, Drew Lamandia 61, Reann Davis 62.

Davis – Jovanna Vega 54, Samantha Berryhill 55, Marissa Perez 59, Gillian Allen 70, Jasmine Sun 72.

Downey 257, Enochs 260

at Creekside GC (par 36)

Enochs (8-2) – Janea Caparros 45, Corinne Freitas 52, Taeya Paolella 53, Jordan Jaramillo 55, Lucy Saiz 55.

Downey (8-3) – Sam Smedshammer 45, Avery Cloward 50, Sam Fraze 52, Etta McCabe 52, Katie Easley 58.

Beyer 301, Johansen 315

at Muni (par 36)

Beyer (5-6) – Zoe Statzer 51, Ashley Dolman 52, Jessica Grey 59, Kim Randolph 62, Maddison Davila 77.

Johansen (0-9) – Maddy Haflich 56, Vanessa Fernandes 57, Alondra Mendoza 61, Micaela Zamora 69, Cathy Li 72.

Valley Oak League

Central Catholic 240, Lathrop 370

Cental Catholic – Gianna Van Klaveren 42, Nthenya Maithya 46, Jasmine Kelly 49, Kendyl Bockhahn 50, Emma Leamon 53, Emily Cambra 74.

Lathrop – Eghosa Ogbeide 66, Chloe Malicoat 73, Olivia saflor 76, Kaitlyn Earington 77, Amanda Zamora 78.

Oakdale 198, Sierra 333

at Oakdale Golf & CC (par 36)

Oakdale (11-0) – Madi Blanc 37, Taylor Stewart 39, Shealyn Hanrahan 39, Andrea York 41, Makayla Christiansen 42.

Sierra (2-9) – Bryanna Gavino 49, Hailee Looney 61, Kailee Lencioni 69, Balkirat Kaur 75, Andie Gonzales 79.

Local Clubs

Creekside Ladybugs

1st Flight – Jan Smith 72; Sue Spengler 75.

2nd Flight – Val Guardino 71; Bailey Anderson 80.

3rd Flight – Mary Ann Garcia 71.

Dryden Park Women

Captain's Trophy

Captain's Trophy: Cathy Callistro

1st Flight – Cathy Callistro 70; Karen Burch 72; Nola Baggett 75.

2nd Flight – Pam Adams & Bobbie Sesma 74; Joanne Alvernaz 77; Shirley Keyser 79.

Chip In – Karen Burch.

Oakdale Golf & Country Club - 18 Hole Ladies

1 Best Ball Odd, 2 Best Ball Even

1. Denise Cash, Beth Bruegger, Linda O'Hearn, Sally Oblauskii 86; 2. Paulette Aldrich, Jan Ballard, Alice Teresi, Dee Elston 88; T-3rd. Virginia Whitworth, Phyllis Sparkman, Vicki Dallas, June VonRotz 90; T-3rd: Addie Hansberry, Lue O'Brien, Judy Lehr, Barbara Craig 90.

Closest to the Hole – June VonRotz 21' 3" (#12).

Spring Creek CC Women

1st Flight – Low Gross: Patti Rodrick 92; 1st Low Net (tie): Donna Tomlinson 79, Karina Ilardi 79, Laura Moore 79.

2nd Flight – Low Gross: Rie Romano 107; 1st Low Net: Jackie Greenwood 79; 2nd Low Net (tie): Jean Fogg 83, Char Witke 83.

3rd Flight – Low Gross: Joyce Lopes 112; Rie Romano 107; 1st Low Net: Karen Cardoza 82; 2nd Low Net (tie): Melissa Tyrus 84, Shirley Gahm 84.

Turlock Women

TWGC Grandmothers Tournament

1st Flight – A. Falk 69; K. Hoch 71; B. Rocha 72.

2nd Flight – S. Dalbey 69; S. Freeberg 73; B. Beasley 74.

3rd Flight – N. Bhinder 69; J. Noah 69; J. Veldhuis 77.

Soccer

College Men

Non conference

Stanislaus State 4, Benedictine-Mesa 0

Stanislaus State (5-3-3) – Goals: Sean Bender 2, Joseph Mayorca, Khalil Kirksey. Goalie: Tomas Zajfert 1 save.

Benedictine-Mesa (5-4-0) – Goalie: Luke Boudreau 7 saves.

Tennis

High School

Modesto Metro Conference

Enochs 9, Davis 0

Singles – Brunia Boliscar (E) d. Rose Goulart 6-1, 6-0; Alyssa Tay (E) d. Celeste Diaz 6-0, 6-0; Hya Dominise(E) d. Emily Sullivan 6-1, 6-0; Maddy Lyu (E) d. Sumeran Singh 6-0, 6-2; Sara Boliscar (E) d. Mahnoor Raza 6-0, 6-0; Olivia Perez (E) d. Nimrat Grewal 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles – Cynthia Padilla/Maridace Domingo (E) d. Madeline Netto/Alejandra Soto 6-1, 6-0; Tiarra Myatt/Meredith Quintana (E) d. Frida Garcia/Alyssa Lopez 6-0, 6-0; Adrianna Rodriquez/Angelique Esguerra (E) d. Crystalann Browne/Yarel Esparza Garcia 6-1, 6-1.

Downey 9, Beyer 0

Singles – Isabella Mendez (D) d. Gianna Miler 6-0, 6-0; Shelly Focha (D) d. Sarah Diryawush 6-0, 6-1; Camille Rhoades (D) d. Samantha Dambrosio 6-1, 6-0; Reece Rockwood (D) d. Emma Higginbotham 6-1, 6-3; Hannah Smith (D) d. Alexis Luna 6-3, 6-2; Haley Lehikainen (D) d. Cynthia Madrigal 6-3, 6-4

Doubles – Jenna Watkins/ Gina Fregoso (D) d. Tatieana Mabugat/Angela Martin 6-1, 7-6 (5-7); Maya Walton/Katlyn Wilson (D) d. Vanessa Rivera/Katie Catching 6-4, 6-4; 3rd doubles forfeit by Beyer.

Modesto 7, Johansen 2

Singles – Niki Patel (M) d. Joselyn Ascencio 6-0, 6-1; Samantha Moisa (J) d. Sasha Ehrler 7-6 (7-3), 6-2; Sophia Furtado (M) d. Iyanna Johns 6-1, 6-0; Tiffany Le (M) d. Oceana Silveira 6-1, 6-2; Rhea Patel (M) d. Ashley Cabral 6-1, 6-0; Alondra Jaquez (J) d. Audrey Younkin 6-7 (7-5), 6-0, (10-8).

Doubles – Emily Swehla/Clara Silva. (M) d. Esli Ibanez/Morgan Boyd 6-3, 6-1; Sarah Ram/Crystal Anguiano (M) d. Klamsa Maldonado/Erika Gomez 6-1, 6-0; Claire Turner/Alissa Tek (M) d. Gorgina Alvarez/Brenda Zarate 6-9, 6-0.

Records – Modesto (7-2 MMC).

Valley Oak League

Central Catholic 8, Lathrop 1

Singles – Sarah Van Ness (CC) d. Angela Alegado 6-0, 6-1; Suzanne Manseau (CC) d. Tala Alkhalib 6-1, 6-1; Isabella Naraghi (CC) d. Kimberly Victoria 6-2, 6-1; Darlene Hoang (L) d. Emily Julio 6-2, 6-3; Anne Dunne (CC) d. Beatrice Vilches 6-0, 6-0; Erika Saldavar (CC) d. Bernice Vilches 6-4, 6-1.

Doubles – Iris Liang/Aimee Barraza (CC) d. Erica Garritt/Leslie Barraza 6-2, 6-1; Ana Saldavar/Jenna Nightengale (CC) d. Marissa Brisido/Marmoan Garch 7-5, 6-0; Katie Nguyen/Sophia Friedrich (CC) d. Eliza Timbacce/Holly Rinera 6-0, 6-1.

Western Athletic Conference

Los Banos 9, Ceres 0

Singles – Shirley Liu (LB) d. Vivian Moreno(C) 6-0, 6-0; Adriana Moreni(LB( d Shania Evans 6-1, 6-1; Haley Ballez (LB) d. Harmen Bahia 6-1, 6-2; Kierstyn Cotta (LB) d. Camille Vega 6-0, 6-0; Kiara Azevedo (LB) d. Ariel Coria(C) 6-4, 6-0; Chloe Emerson (LB) d. Tania Garfias 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles – Sarah White/Corie Falaschi (LB) d. Morgsn Bajaran/Kayla Sierra 6-3, 6-0; Zoe Seabock/Bridget Lopez (LB) d. GuimenBahia/Jillian Jimenez 6-1, 6-2; Ally Watkins/Hannah Mevi d. Elena Ochoa/Vanessa Salas 6-3, 6-2. exh: Mariah Farias/Laila Medina(LB) d Jasmin Baia/Kaylyn Ramirez(C) 6-2 7-5

Records – Los Banos (6-0 WAC), Ceres (1-5 WAC).

Volleyball

High School

Modesto Metro Conference

Modesto 3, Johansen 0

(25-15, 25-12, 25-12)

Modesto – Kills: Tori Galloway 9. Assists: Galloway 20. Aces: Cover 11. Blocks: Shelby Benz 8. Digs: Elizabeth Liddle & Cover 4 each.

Johansen – Kills: Destiny Anderson 7. Assists: Koleka Felt 7. Aces: Anderson 3. Blocks: Anderson 4.

Gregori 3, Davis 0

(25-8, 25-13, 25-8)

Davis (2-10, 1-6 MMC) – Kills: Zeawna Herrera & Hannah Hogseth 2 each. Assists: Elissa Sanders 6. Aces: Bethany Gomez 2. Blocks: Alexxus Sanders & Aaliya Langford 1 each. Digs: Herrera & Gomez 1 each.

Gregori (19-5, 7-0 MMC) – Kills: Emily Joseph 10. Assists: Alyssa Bartlett 20. Aces: Bianca Dowlett 2. Blocks: Tori Goff 2. Digs: Yaritza Camacho 4.

Beyer 3, Downey 0

(25-9, 25-11, 25-9)

Beyer – Kills: Olivia Keller 9. Assists: Emma Gonzalez 18. Aces: Cathryn Starck 4. Blocks: Emily Garcia-Cropper 1. Digs: Keller 4.

Enochs – No stats reported.

JV – Beyer won 2-0. Frosh – Downey won 2-0.

LATE WEDNESDAY

Gregori 3, Downey 0

(25-5, 25-8, 25-4)

Gregori (18-5, 6-0 MMC) – Kills: Bianca Dowlett 7. Assists: Alyssa Bartlett 21. Aces: Emily Joseph 7. Blocks: Fiona Currie, Shelby Grover & Mara Semone.

Downey (2-9, 0-6 MMC) – No stats reported.

JV – Gregori won 2-0. Frosh – Gregori won 2-0.

Water Polo

High School Boys

Modesto Metro Conference

Johansen 10, Modesto 5

Johansen (17-2, 7-0 MMC) – Goals: Will Johnson 3, Nelson Sabatini 2, Michael Guerrero 2, Shelby Johnson, Uriel Miranda, Dominic Sabatini.

Modesto (2-5 MMC) – Goals: John Pallios 2, Matthew Solare, Indiana Westcott.

Enochs 17, Davis 8

Enochs – Goals: Vinson 4, Haak 3, Formar 2, Vonstade 2,

Davis – Goals: Fischer 3,Thrahser 2, Hernadez, Galvan, Schar.

JV – Enochs won 9-4.

Downet 14, Beyer 5

Downey – Goals: M. Ciccarelli 5, L. Burch 2, J. Peepgrass 2, J. Romano, A. Najera, D. Kline, B. Taylor, P. Cline.

Beyer – Goals: J. Thompson 2, B. Berry, R. Rehman, T. Jones.

JV – Downey won.

High School Girls

Modesto Metro Conference

Modesto 9, Johansen 4

Modesto (3-4 MMC) – Goals: Gina Pallios 3, Samantha McKinsey 3, Flor Sandoval 2, Beth Romeo.

Johansen (1-6 MMC) – Goals: Sophia Namet 2, Emily Sisco, Sophia Keydeniers.

Enochs 9, Davis 6

Enochs – Goals: Viss 6, Ooscia, Olanoclan, Cuculich.

Davis – Goals: Buaer 4, Daly.

Beyer 9, Downey 6

Downey – Goals: E. Davis 3, C. Kline, Dominguez, E. Silverial.

Beyer – Goals: L. Leventini 3, K. O’Brien 2, C. Berry 2, J. Thompson, J. Fontana.

JV – Downey won.

