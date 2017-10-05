Boston Red Sox second baseman Eduardo Nunez prepares to hit during batting practice for Game 1 of baseball's American League Division Series against the Houston Astros, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, in Houston.
Boston Red Sox second baseman Eduardo Nunez prepares to hit during batting practice for Game 1 of baseball's American League Division Series against the Houston Astros, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, in Houston. Eric Gay AP Photo
Boston Red Sox second baseman Eduardo Nunez prepares to hit during batting practice for Game 1 of baseball's American League Division Series against the Houston Astros, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, in Houston. Eric Gay AP Photo

Sports

Red Sox DH Nunez injured, replaced on roster by OF Young

The Associated Press

October 05, 2017 8:31 PM

HOUSTON

The Boston Red Sox have taken designated hitter Eduardo Nunez off their playoff roster because of a knee injury and replaced him with outfielder Chris Young.

Nunez hurt himself running to first base and had to be carried from the field in the first inning of an 8-2 loss to Houston on Thursday in Game 1 of the AL Division Series.

Nunez missed 19 of Boston's last 20 regular-season games with what the team called a sore knee. The Red Sox thought he had recovered enough to contribute in the postseason.

Major League Baseball can allow a replacement for an injured player during the postseason. A club can make such a request, and the commissioner's office decides whether to approve it.

By rule, Nunez is out for the rest of this series and also the next round, if the Red Sox advance. He would be allowed to play in the World Series if Boston makes it that far.

Nunez hit .321 with eight home runs and 27 RBIs in 38 games for Boston after being acquired from San Francisco in late July.

Young batted .235 with seven homers and 25 RBIs for the Red Sox.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a 'female talk about routes'

Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a 'female talk about routes' 1:07

Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a 'female talk about routes'
Predictions for Week 6 of Stanislaus District high school football 6:58

Predictions for Week 6 of Stanislaus District high school football
Downey 28, Enochs 10 | Highlights 2:47

Downey 28, Enochs 10 | Highlights

View More Video