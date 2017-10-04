Focused Bulldogs take down crosstown rivals in volleyball

Turlock High dominated a decimated Pitman volleyball team to take control of the Central California Conference race, sweeping the three-time reigning Sac-Joaquin Section Division I champion Pride 25-14, 26-24, 25-17 Tuesday night in the Pitman gym.
With the victory, the Bulldogs improve to 18-4 overall and wrap up the first half of CCC action 6-0, while the Pride fall to 11-11 and 4-2 in conference play.
Pitman was without the services of Whitney Barnes, out for the season with the shin ailment that sidelined her much of last season, and Kaylin Randhawa, who is expected back soon after missing much of the year with a fractured shin.
But Turlock couldn’t care less about Pitman’s injury woes and it showed on the court. The Bulldogs played like Pitman was fully loaded. And who knows if it would’ve mattered, so focused was the THS squad.
The ’Dogs cruised to victory in the first set and held a comfortable lead in the second, but Pitman battled back and took the lead. Turlock stayed composed and eventually won the second game, putting the Pride behind the eight ball.
“It was great to see,” said Bulldogs coach Amber Lugo. “It gets loud in here and the players can’t hear what we’re saying, so you have to prepare ahead of time because not a lot of what you say can be heard.”
Senior setter Julia Handy, The Bee’s reigning Player of the Year, handed off the credit to senior middle blocker Bella Bush.
“All our hitters did well, but Bella was doing really well and I just kept going to her,” said Handy. “We didn’t get discouraged and kept working as a team.”
Bush finished with a team-high 14 kills, most of those coming off perfect sets from Handy.
“We definitely have a connection,” said Bush. “You have to dance with your setter. I just trust that she’s going to put it there and then I have to put it away.”
Now two games behind their crosstown rivals, the Pride have little chance at a seventh consecutive CCC crown. The focus not shifts to other matters.
“We’re just looking to make the playoffs,” said Kristen Pontes-Christian, who guided the Pride to the 2014 CIF state championship match. “That second set, we should’ve held on, but our missed opportunities let them come back, and Turlock’s too good a team.”
