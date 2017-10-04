Sports

Bayern president Uli Hoeness says club has agreed on a coach

The Associated Press

October 04, 2017 4:07 AM

MUNICH

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness says the club has decided on a new coach.

Hoeness tells the Munich-based Abendzeitung newspaper that he informed former coach Pep Guardiola of Carlo Ancelotti's replacement.

Ancelotti was fired after 14 months in charge on Sept. 28 after Bayern's 3-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League the night before.

Hoeness says he met Guardiola, Bayern's coach from 2013-16, at the traditional Oktoberfest beer festival and that "it was purely a friendly meeting. But of course we spoke of business matters. I also told him who we'd present in the next days, and he agreed with that."

Former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel was among the favorites to take over.

