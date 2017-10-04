Catalonia independence dispute reaches Spain's national team

FILE- In this Friday, June 24, 2016 file photo, Spain's Gerard Pique gestures during a training session at the Sports Complex Marcel Gaillard in Saint Martin de Re in France. Spain coach Julen Lopetegui praised Gerard Pique's commitment to the national team and called on the squad to be focused only on soccer despite the crisis involving Catalonia's push for independence. Manu Fernandez, File AP Photo