A look at baseball's greatest teams _ one for each franchise

FILE - This is an October 1927 file photo showing New York Yankees stars Babe Ruth, left, and Lou Gehrig posed during an exhibition game. The sport’s most successful franchise reached mythical heights in 1927, when Ruth hit 60 home runs and did not even lead the team in total bases. That distinction went to Gehrig, who batted .373 with 47 homers, 52 doubles and 18 triples. File AP Photo