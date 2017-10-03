Sports

Jets waive TE Tye, release RB Murphy from practice squad

The Associated Press

October 03, 2017 5:31 PM

FLORHAM PARK, N.J.

The New York Jets have waived tight end Will Tye and released running back Marcus Murphy from the practice squad.

Tye was claimed off waivers last month from the Giants, where he played the last two seasons. The former Stony Brook star had four catches for 38 yards in three games for the Jets.

The move Tuesday potentially clears a spot on the active roster for wide receiver Jalin Marshall, who was suspended the first four games for violating the NFL's policy on performance enhancers. Marshall became eligible to rejoin the team Monday.

With Tye's departure, the Jets have four tight ends: Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Eric Tomlinson, Neal Sterling and rookie Jordan Leggett.

Murphy, who spent the last two seasons with New Orleans, was among the Jets' final cuts last month and then signed to the practice squad.

