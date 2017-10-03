Sabres agree to sign Eichel to 8-year, $80 million contract

FILE - In this March 7, 2017, file photo, Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel 15) skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers in Buffalo, N.Y. Connor McDavid's eight-year, $100 million contract is the latest and most eye-popping example of a shift in priority by NHL teams intent on locking up their young stars. The expectation is for Buffalo’s Jack Eichel, Toronto’s Auston Matthews and Winnipeg’s Patrik Laine to also start cashing in over the next few years.