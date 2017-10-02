Sports

Foxe takes over as interim coach at A-League's Wanderers

The Associated Press

October 02, 2017 8:22 PM

SYDNEY

Former Socceroos defender Hayden Foxe has been appointed caretaker coach of the Western Sydney Wanderers after Tony Popovic surprisingly quit a week from the start of the A-League season.

Popovic, who had coached Western Sydney since the club joined the A-League in 2012 — a tenure that included an Asian Champions League title — shocked the Wanderers on Sunday by announcing he is leaving to join Turkish club Karabukspor.

Assistants Zeljko Kalac and Andres Carrasco are also departing, leaving Foxe to take control of a team which reached A-League grand finals in the 2012, 2013 and 2015 seasons.

The Wanderers issued a statement Tuesday announcing Foxe's promotion from assistant to the caretaker role.

