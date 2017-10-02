FILE - In this May 1, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love, left, tries to keep the ball from Toronto Raptors' P.J. Tucker during the first half in Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series in Cleveland. Love, who has been the subject of trade speculation for three years in Cleveland, will be the club’s new starting center, coach Tyronn Lue announced Monday night, Oct. 2, after the team played an intrasquad scrimmage at Quicken Loans Arena. Lue has experimented with Love at center during training camp and likes how it opens the floor for LeBron James and others.
FILE - In this May 1, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love, left, tries to keep the ball from Toronto Raptors' P.J. Tucker during the first half in Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series in Cleveland. Love, who has been the subject of trade speculation for three years in Cleveland, will be the club’s new starting center, coach Tyronn Lue announced Monday night, Oct. 2, after the team played an intrasquad scrimmage at Quicken Loans Arena. Lue has experimented with Love at center during training camp and likes how it opens the floor for LeBron James and others. Tony Dejak, File AP Photo
Sports

Cavaliers moving Love to center, Thompson to reserve role

By TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer

October 02, 2017 5:34 PM

CLEVELAND

Cavaliers All-Star Kevin Love is being moved after all — from forward to center.

Love, who has been the subject of trade speculation for three years in Cleveland, will be the club's new starting center, coach Tyronn Lue announced Monday night after the team played an intra-squad scrimmage at Quicken Loans Arena. Lue has experimented with Love at center during training camp and likes how it opens the floor for LeBron James and others.

In addition to Love going to center, Tristan Thompson will come off the bench and newly acquired forward Jae Crowder will take Love's former spot.

Lue has more options this season after Cleveland's roster was overhauled with Kyrie Irving being traded and the additions of Dwyane Wade, Derrick Rose, Isaiah Thomas, Crowder and Jeff Green.

Wade will likely be Cleveland's backup point guard until Thomas recovers from a hip injury.

Also, James is still slowed by a sprained ankle and will sit out Wednesday's exhibition opener.

