Broncos coach says he hasn't lost faith in his kicker

FILE - In this July 31, 2017, file photo, Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus 8) during drills at an NFL football training camp in Englewood, Colo. Broncos coach Vance Joseph says he hasn’t lost faith in kicker Brandon McManus. The fourth-year pro has missed a field goal in each of Denver’s three home games so far. Twice, those misses loomed large late in the fourth quarter before the Broncos pulled out wins.