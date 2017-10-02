Investigators work the scene Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, after a mass shooting at a music festival near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday in Las Vegas.
Raiders donating $50,000 to support Las Vegas victims and survivors

By Anthony Galaviz

agalaviz@fresnobee.com

October 02, 2017 2:40 PM

The Oakland Raiders are donating $50,000 to support the victims’ families and survivors of the tragedy in Las Vegas.

The NFL Foundation will match the Raiders’ contribution to the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund.

The Raiders are scheduled to move to Las Vegas for the 2019 season and play in a new stadium to be built just west of Mandalay Bay Resort.

Sunday night, nonstop, rapid gunfire broke out from a suite at the Mandalay Bay hotel during country singer Jason Aldean’s outdoor show below, killing at least 58 people and injuring more than 500.

Raiders players sent out condolences.

Fans wishing to donate can go here, set up by Clark County Commissioner Chair Steve Sisolak.

The NFL Foundation will contribute an additional $50,000 to the American Red Cross to assist with blood drives and other relief efforts in Las Vegas.

Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee

