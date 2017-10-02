Raiders donating $50,000 to support Las Vegas victims and survivors

The Oakland Raiders are donating $50,000 to support the victims’ families and survivors of the tragedy in Las Vegas.
The NFL Foundation will match the Raiders’ contribution to the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund.
The Raiders are scheduled to move to Las Vegas for the 2019 season and play in a new stadium to be built just west of Mandalay Bay Resort.
Sunday night, nonstop, rapid gunfire broke out from a suite at the Mandalay Bay hotel during country singer Jason Aldean’s outdoor show below, killing at least 58 people and injuring more than 500.
Raiders players sent out condolences.
Woke up to the terrible news in Las Vegas. My thoughts and prayers go out to all the victims, families, & everyone involved.— Seth Roberts (@SethTRoberts) October 2, 2017
Praying for Vegas— Khalil Mack (@52Mack_) October 2, 2017
Heart and prayers goes out to Vegas #LasVegas #PrayForTheWorld #PrayingforVegas #lovenothate— TJ Carrie (@tj_carrie) October 2, 2017
Fans wishing to donate can go here, set up by Clark County Commissioner Chair Steve Sisolak.
The NFL Foundation will contribute an additional $50,000 to the American Red Cross to assist with blood drives and other relief efforts in Las Vegas.
