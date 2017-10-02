Sports

FIFA fines Germany for Nazi chants at World Cup qualifier

The Associated Press

October 02, 2017 7:02 AM

ZURICH

FIFA has fined the German soccer federation 32,000 Swiss francs ($33,000) because fans chanted Nazi slogans at a World Cup qualifying game in the Czech Republic.

FIFA says "improper conduct" charges against Germany included fans encroaching on the field and setting off fireworks.

German officials said the offensive fans did not buy tickets through official channels for the Sept. 1 game in Prague. Germany's next away World Cup qualifier is Thursday in Northern Ireland.

About 200 German supporters chanted slogans during their team's 2-1 win and verbally abused one of the scorers, Timo Werner.

FIFA also fined the Czech federation 5,000 Swiss francs ($5,150) for crowd disorder.

