Seahawks Rees Odhiambo being examined after hit in chest

The Associated Press

October 01, 2017 9:56 PM

SEATTLE

Seahawks' left tackle Rees Odhiambo was tended to by medics in the locker room because of trouble breathing following Seattle's 46-18 win over Indianapolis on Sunday night.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Odhiambo was hit in the chest on an interception return during the third quarter. Carroll said Odhiambo was taken to a hospital for further evaluation. Odhiambo was sitting at his locker following the victory when training staff and medics began tending to him for several minutes. Carroll said all Odhiambo's signs are stable but the team wanted to have him undergo further examination.

"We'll take care of him tonight and do all the precautionary stuff," Carroll said. "He'll be in the hospital tonight just to be checked out."

Odhiambo was down on the field briefly following the interception where he was hit, but was back in at left tackle when Seattle's offense went back out for its next possession.

