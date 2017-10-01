Sunday’s Modesto area college results

Local
Soccer
College Men
CCAA
Stanislaus St. 3, Humboldt St. 2
Stanislaus State (4-3-3, 2-2-2 CCAA) – Goals: Desmond Madrigal, Joseph Mayorca, own goal by Humboldt. Goalie: Tomas Zajfert 3 saves.
Humboldt State (6-3-0, 3-2-0 CCAA) – Goals: Francisco Calderon, Daniel Allred. Goalie: Chris Cherms 5 saves.
College Women
CCAA
Stanislaus St. 2, Humboldt St. 0
Stanislaus State (6-4-1, 1-4-1 CCAA) – Goals: Shawna McLaughlin, Julia Cummings. Goalie: Haley Crook 4 saves.
Humboldt State (6-4-1, 1-3-1 CCAA) – Goalie: Katelin Talbert 2 saves.
