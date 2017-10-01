Medics tend to wounded Lille' supporters following the fall of a barrier during a French League One soccer match between Amiens and Lille in Amiens, northern France, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. Three Lille supporters have been seriously injured and taken to hospital after a barrier collapsed during the side's football match at Amiens. Lille says 17 other fans were also injured.
Medics tend to wounded Lille' supporters following the fall of a barrier during a French League One soccer match between Amiens and Lille in Amiens, northern France, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. Three Lille supporters have been seriously injured and taken to hospital after a barrier collapsed during the side's football match at Amiens. Lille says 17 other fans were also injured. AP Photo)
Medics tend to wounded Lille' supporters following the fall of a barrier during a French League One soccer match between Amiens and Lille in Amiens, northern France, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. Three Lille supporters have been seriously injured and taken to hospital after a barrier collapsed during the side's football match at Amiens. Lille says 17 other fans were also injured. AP Photo)

Sports

7 remain in hospital after Amiens stadium collapse

The Associated Press

October 01, 2017 2:04 AM

PARIS

French authorities say seven Lille supporters remain hospitalized Sunday, including five who are seriously injured, after a barrier collapsed during the team's football match at Amiens on Saturday.

Cyril Moreau, Somme prefect's chief of staff, told RTL radio that the injuries were not life-threatening.

Amiens hospital said that 29 people were injured in the collapse. Most were able to go home overnight.

Moreau said the Amiens prosecutor has opened an investigation for "unintentional injuries" to determine the causes of the accident.

The Amiens-Lille match was stopped Saturday night after the opening goal in the 15th minute by Lille. The team's fans behind the goal surged forward to celebrate when the fence gave way under the pressure.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Downey 28, Enochs 10 | Highlights

Downey 28, Enochs 10 | Highlights 2:47

Downey 28, Enochs 10 | Highlights
Downey 28, Enochs 10 | Sights and Sounds 2:18

Downey 28, Enochs 10 | Sights and Sounds
Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:29

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

View More Video