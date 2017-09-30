Sports

Saturday’s Modesto area college and high school results

September 30, 2017 9:32 PM

Local

Cross Country

College Men

Capital Cross Challenge

at Haggin Oaks Golf Course/8k

Results: 1. Chico State 2:03:46, 2. Cal Poly Pomona 2:04:09, 3. Loyola Marymount 2:05:02, 4. Cal St. Fullerton 2:05:37, 5. Sacramento St. 2:07:07, Stanislaus State 2:13:54.

Stanislaus Individuals: Isaac Gonzalez 26:10.2, Michael Mrgudic 26:36.1, Erick Ayala 26:51.8, Tomas Huerta 27:07.0 and Nizar Sweileh 27:08.5.

College Women

Capital Cross Challenge

at Haggin Oaks Golf Course/6k

Results: 1. San Jose St. 1:45:27, 2. Nevada 1:47:12, 3. Loyola Marymount 1:47:34, 4. Chico State 1:48:28, 5. Southern Utah 1:49:19, Stanislaus State 1:52:54.

Stanislaus Results: Clarissa Morales 22:02.2, Cynthia Mejia 22:14.0, Kendall Herod 22:50.7, Marylu Pulido 22:51.0, Iris Carrillo 22:55.4 and Nancy Juarez 23:11.7.

High School Boys

Unseeded Division

Results: 1. Del Oro 1:24:48, 2. Pacific Grove 1:24:30, 3. Spring Creek 1:24:04, 4. Reed 1:26:03, 5. Folsom 1:26:17.

Local Results: Turlock 1:33:32, Central Catholic 2:06.24.

Seeded Division

Results: 1. Rocklin 1:20:15, 2. Arroyo Grande 1:20:37, 3. Spanish Springs 1:20:25, 4. Placer 1:21:46, 5. Gregori 1:21:25.

Local Results: Sierra 1:26:04, Central Catholic 1:39:00.

High School Girls

Unseeded Division

Results: 1. Spring Creek 1:39:41, 2. Whitney 1:40:53, 3. El Camino (Sac) 1:40:21, 4. Del Oro 1:40:57, 5. Reed 1:42:05.

Local Results: Turlock 1:55:14.

Seeded Division

Results: 1. Campolindo 1:33:43, 2. Vista Del Lago 1:35:17, 3. St Francis 1:35:01, 4. Woodcreek 1:37:33, 5. Monte Vista 1:37:55.

Local Results: Sierra 1:51:26, Central Catholic 2:10:08.

Football

College

Non Conference

Modesto JC 36, Siskiyous College 14

Siskiyous

0

0

0

14

14

Modesto

7

13

6

10

36

First Quarter

MJC – Michae Thompson 35 pass from Dan Velasquez (Lane Trapp kick)

Second Quarter

MJC – Josh Taylor 36 pass from Tiki Tonga (Trapp kick)

MJC – Thompson 29 pass from Velasquez (kick failed)

Third Quarter

MJC – Richard Lopez 5 pass from Velasquez (pass failed)

Fourth Quarter

MJC – Trapp 28 FG

SC – Scott Hulsey 7 pass from Gage Ferguson (Kyle Sentkowski kick)

MJC – Greg Hickman 3 pass from Velasquez (Trapp kick)

SC – Gage Ferguson 4 run (Sentkowski kick)

Records – Modesto JC (2-3), Siskiyous College (4-1)

High School/Late Friday

Valley Oak League

Oakdale 59, Weston Ranch 18

Oakdale

33

13

6

7

59

Weston Ranch

6

0

6

6

18

First Quarter

O – Cameron Cherry 55 run (Nathan Richardson kick)

O – Joshua Jacobson 45 run (kick failed)

WR – Andrew Spaulding 65 pass from Amier Bowen (kick failed)

O – Cherry 2 run (kick failed)

O – Jacobson 85 run (Richardson kick)

Second Quarter

O – Bronson Harmon 46 run (kick failed)

O – Oscar Ramos 1 run (O. Ramos kick)

Third Quarter

O – Justin Jericoff run (kick failed)

WR – Larry Fairbanks 97 KO return (run failed)

Fourth Quarter

O – Hayden Knitel 2 run (Richardson kick)

Records – Oakdale (4-1, 2-0 VOL), Weston Ranch (1-4, 0-2 VOL)

Central California Athletic Alliance

Big Valley Chr. 47, Sierra Ridge 8

Big Valley Chr.

34

6

0

7

47

Sierra Ridge

0

0

0

8

8

First Quarter

BVC – Joshua Grabowski 5 run (kick fail)

BVC – Javyn Drobnick 10 run (Tyler Meyer kick)

BVC – Jarred Thompson 4 pass from Gunnar Selover (Meyer kick)

BVC – Thompson 35 Int. Return (Meyer kick)

BVC – Reid Veneman 20 Pass From Selover (Meyer kick)

Second Quarter

BVC – Drobnick 60 run (kick fail)

Fourth Quarter

SR – 55 pass (Two-Point Conversion)

BVC – James McGuire 70 run (Meyer kick)

Records – Big Valley Chr. (5-0, 2-0 CCAA), Sierra Ridge/ROP (1-4, 0-1 CCAA)

Volleyball

College

CCAA

Sonoma 3, Stanislaus 0

(25-13, 25-23, 25-20)

Sonoma State (12-3, 6-0 CCAA) - Kills: Calan Seitz 13. Aces: Kelsey McIntire 3. Blocks: Morgan Annala and Amy Trephan 2. Assists: Courtney Seda 34. Digs: Megan Bohoquez 18.

Stanislaus State (0-14, 0-6 CCAA) - Kills: Rachel Klopfer 11. Aces: Jordan Tilley and Sara Schell 1. Blocks: Morgan Miller 6. Assists: Breanna Cannon 16. Digs: Schell 16.

Late Friday

San Francisco 3, Stanislaus 2

(18-25, 25-23, 25-19, 19-25, 16-14)

San Francisco State (5-8, 1-4 CCAA) - Kills: Brenna Dougherty 18. Aces: Drew Morris, Eden Fukushima and Bailey Johnson 1. Blocks: Lauren Williams and Johnson 4. Assists: Fukushima 54. Digs: Jocelyn Rodriguez 28.

Stanislaus State (0-13, 0-5 CCAA) - Kills: Rachel Klopfer 14. Aces: Jordan Tilley, Breanna Cannon and Klopfer 3. Blocks: Morgan Miller 8. Assists: Cannon 19. Digs: Kaitlyn Iwamoto and Klopfer 14.

High School

Non Conference/Late Friday

Big Valley Chr. 3, Hughson 0

(25-12, 26-24, 25-19)

Big Valley Christian (20-2 Overall) - Kills: Evelyn Raingruber 15. Assists: Maddy Cannon 14. Aces: Emily Stubbert 5. Blocks: Annabelle Camoirano 4. Digs: Macie Hughes 24.

Hughson (13-5 Overall) - No Stats Reported.

JV: Big Valley Christian won 2-1.

