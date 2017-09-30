Saturday’s Modesto area college and high school results

Local
Cross Country
College Men
Capital Cross Challenge
at Haggin Oaks Golf Course/8k
Results: 1. Chico State 2:03:46, 2. Cal Poly Pomona 2:04:09, 3. Loyola Marymount 2:05:02, 4. Cal St. Fullerton 2:05:37, 5. Sacramento St. 2:07:07, Stanislaus State 2:13:54.
Stanislaus Individuals: Isaac Gonzalez 26:10.2, Michael Mrgudic 26:36.1, Erick Ayala 26:51.8, Tomas Huerta 27:07.0 and Nizar Sweileh 27:08.5.
College Women
Capital Cross Challenge
at Haggin Oaks Golf Course/6k
Results: 1. San Jose St. 1:45:27, 2. Nevada 1:47:12, 3. Loyola Marymount 1:47:34, 4. Chico State 1:48:28, 5. Southern Utah 1:49:19, Stanislaus State 1:52:54.
Stanislaus Results: Clarissa Morales 22:02.2, Cynthia Mejia 22:14.0, Kendall Herod 22:50.7, Marylu Pulido 22:51.0, Iris Carrillo 22:55.4 and Nancy Juarez 23:11.7.
High School Boys
Unseeded Division
Results: 1. Del Oro 1:24:48, 2. Pacific Grove 1:24:30, 3. Spring Creek 1:24:04, 4. Reed 1:26:03, 5. Folsom 1:26:17.
Local Results: Turlock 1:33:32, Central Catholic 2:06.24.
Seeded Division
Results: 1. Rocklin 1:20:15, 2. Arroyo Grande 1:20:37, 3. Spanish Springs 1:20:25, 4. Placer 1:21:46, 5. Gregori 1:21:25.
Local Results: Sierra 1:26:04, Central Catholic 1:39:00.
High School Girls
Unseeded Division
Results: 1. Spring Creek 1:39:41, 2. Whitney 1:40:53, 3. El Camino (Sac) 1:40:21, 4. Del Oro 1:40:57, 5. Reed 1:42:05.
Local Results: Turlock 1:55:14.
Seeded Division
Results: 1. Campolindo 1:33:43, 2. Vista Del Lago 1:35:17, 3. St Francis 1:35:01, 4. Woodcreek 1:37:33, 5. Monte Vista 1:37:55.
Local Results: Sierra 1:51:26, Central Catholic 2:10:08.
Football
College
Non Conference
Modesto JC 36, Siskiyous College 14
Siskiyous
0
0
0
14
—
14
Modesto
7
13
6
10
—
36
First Quarter
MJC – Michae Thompson 35 pass from Dan Velasquez (Lane Trapp kick)
Second Quarter
MJC – Josh Taylor 36 pass from Tiki Tonga (Trapp kick)
MJC – Thompson 29 pass from Velasquez (kick failed)
Third Quarter
MJC – Richard Lopez 5 pass from Velasquez (pass failed)
Fourth Quarter
MJC – Trapp 28 FG
SC – Scott Hulsey 7 pass from Gage Ferguson (Kyle Sentkowski kick)
MJC – Greg Hickman 3 pass from Velasquez (Trapp kick)
SC – Gage Ferguson 4 run (Sentkowski kick)
Records – Modesto JC (2-3), Siskiyous College (4-1)
High School/Late Friday
Valley Oak League
Oakdale 59, Weston Ranch 18
Oakdale
33
13
6
7
—
59
Weston Ranch
6
0
6
6
—
18
First Quarter
O – Cameron Cherry 55 run (Nathan Richardson kick)
O – Joshua Jacobson 45 run (kick failed)
WR – Andrew Spaulding 65 pass from Amier Bowen (kick failed)
O – Cherry 2 run (kick failed)
O – Jacobson 85 run (Richardson kick)
Second Quarter
O – Bronson Harmon 46 run (kick failed)
O – Oscar Ramos 1 run (O. Ramos kick)
Third Quarter
O – Justin Jericoff run (kick failed)
WR – Larry Fairbanks 97 KO return (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
O – Hayden Knitel 2 run (Richardson kick)
Records – Oakdale (4-1, 2-0 VOL), Weston Ranch (1-4, 0-2 VOL)
Central California Athletic Alliance
Big Valley Chr. 47, Sierra Ridge 8
Big Valley Chr.
34
6
0
7
—
47
Sierra Ridge
0
0
0
8
—
8
First Quarter
BVC – Joshua Grabowski 5 run (kick fail)
BVC – Javyn Drobnick 10 run (Tyler Meyer kick)
BVC – Jarred Thompson 4 pass from Gunnar Selover (Meyer kick)
BVC – Thompson 35 Int. Return (Meyer kick)
BVC – Reid Veneman 20 Pass From Selover (Meyer kick)
Second Quarter
BVC – Drobnick 60 run (kick fail)
Fourth Quarter
SR – 55 pass (Two-Point Conversion)
BVC – James McGuire 70 run (Meyer kick)
Records – Big Valley Chr. (5-0, 2-0 CCAA), Sierra Ridge/ROP (1-4, 0-1 CCAA)
Volleyball
College
CCAA
Sonoma 3, Stanislaus 0
(25-13, 25-23, 25-20)
Sonoma State (12-3, 6-0 CCAA) - Kills: Calan Seitz 13. Aces: Kelsey McIntire 3. Blocks: Morgan Annala and Amy Trephan 2. Assists: Courtney Seda 34. Digs: Megan Bohoquez 18.
Stanislaus State (0-14, 0-6 CCAA) - Kills: Rachel Klopfer 11. Aces: Jordan Tilley and Sara Schell 1. Blocks: Morgan Miller 6. Assists: Breanna Cannon 16. Digs: Schell 16.
Late Friday
San Francisco 3, Stanislaus 2
(18-25, 25-23, 25-19, 19-25, 16-14)
San Francisco State (5-8, 1-4 CCAA) - Kills: Brenna Dougherty 18. Aces: Drew Morris, Eden Fukushima and Bailey Johnson 1. Blocks: Lauren Williams and Johnson 4. Assists: Fukushima 54. Digs: Jocelyn Rodriguez 28.
Stanislaus State (0-13, 0-5 CCAA) - Kills: Rachel Klopfer 14. Aces: Jordan Tilley, Breanna Cannon and Klopfer 3. Blocks: Morgan Miller 8. Assists: Cannon 19. Digs: Kaitlyn Iwamoto and Klopfer 14.
High School
Non Conference/Late Friday
Big Valley Chr. 3, Hughson 0
(25-12, 26-24, 25-19)
Big Valley Christian (20-2 Overall) - Kills: Evelyn Raingruber 15. Assists: Maddy Cannon 14. Aces: Emily Stubbert 5. Blocks: Annabelle Camoirano 4. Digs: Macie Hughes 24.
Hughson (13-5 Overall) - No Stats Reported.
JV: Big Valley Christian won 2-1.
