Zokouri runs for 134 yards, Monmouth downs Bucknell 35-13

The Associated Press

September 30, 2017 6:58 PM

LEWISBURG, Pa.

Erik Zokouri rushed for 134 yards and five players ran for scores as Monmouth downed Bucknell 35-13 on Saturday night.

Zokouri had 21 carries for the Hawks (4-1), and Devell Jones, Vinny Grasso, Pete Guerriero, Reggie White Jr. and quarterback Kenji Bahar all ran for touchdowns. Bahar had 171 yards passing with one interception.

Guerriero and White each had short touchdown runs in the first half and Grasso added a 39-yard scoring dash to help Monmouth build a 21-6 lead at the break.

Problems continued for the Bison (2-3) in the second half, who went three-and-out on their first two drives while the Hawks scored on touchdown runs by Jones and Bahar for a 35-6 advantage with 2:19 to play in the third.

John Chiarolanzio threw for 204 yards and a score with one interception for the Bison who were held to just 47 yards rushing.

