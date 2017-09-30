Fans push anew to get Tom Flores into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The push to get former Oakland Raiders coach Tom Flores into the Pro Football Hall of Fame heated up close to home this past week.
Help get our very own Tom Flores into the Hall of Fame. Coach Flores is 80 years young and deserves to be in the HOF! pic.twitter.com/guMDdD8rCV— Sanger Apaches (@SangerApaches) September 30, 2017
His alma mater, Sanger High, made its push via Twitter.
Flores, 80, is nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Eight times, the Fresno native and Sanger High/Fresno City College alum has failed to make it past the initial cut.
“Some things don’t make sense,” Flores told The Bee in 2016.
Flores won 97 games, including an 83-53 run with the Raiders from 1979 to 1987. He went 8-3 in the postseason for a .727 winning percentage that ranks second to Vince Lombardi among those who have coached 10 or more playoff games.
Flores and Mike Ditka are the only men to have won Super Bowls as a player, assistant and head coach.
It has been 23 years since Flores last coached a game, but he led the Raiders to wins in Super Bowl XV and XVIII.
An absolute injustice that 1st Minority Head Coach ( Tom Flores) to win a SB isn't in the @ProFootballHOF. Do the right thing, long overdue pic.twitter.com/VeGBZyPaDN— Henry Gee (@henrygpromo) September 30, 2017
Still making PUSH for Tom Flores
Not to mention he is 2nd only to J. Madden for most victories as Raider's coach. It's time to recognize Tom Flores, #NFL #RaiderNation— Sad Thots (@nopallixx) September 21, 2017
There will be 25 semifinalists chosen in November and 15 finalists in January.
Forty-eight media members vote on the Class of 2018 on Feb. 3 – the day before the Super Bowl in Minneapolis. To gain enshrinement, honorees must receive at least 80 percent of the vote.
