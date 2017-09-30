Former Oakland Raiders coach Tom Flores, a Sanger High graduate, attends the coin toss ceremony before the start of the Apaches game against Bullard at Sanger's Tom Flores Stadium Friday, Oct. 7, 2016.
Fans push anew to get Tom Flores into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

By Anthony Galaviz

agalaviz@fresnobee.com

September 30, 2017 06:56 PM

The push to get former Oakland Raiders coach Tom Flores into the Pro Football Hall of Fame heated up close to home this past week.

His alma mater, Sanger High, made its push via Twitter.

Flores, 80, is nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Eight times, the Fresno native and Sanger High/Fresno City College alum has failed to make it past the initial cut.

“Some things don’t make sense,” Flores told The Bee in 2016.

Flores won 97 games, including an 83-53 run with the Raiders from 1979 to 1987. He went 8-3 in the postseason for a .727 winning percentage that ranks second to Vince Lombardi among those who have coached 10 or more playoff games.

Flores and Mike Ditka are the only men to have won Super Bowls as a player, assistant and head coach.

It has been 23 years since Flores last coached a game, but he led the Raiders to wins in Super Bowl XV and XVIII.

There will be 25 semifinalists chosen in November and 15 finalists in January.

Forty-eight media members vote on the Class of 2018 on Feb. 3 – the day before the Super Bowl in Minneapolis. To gain enshrinement, honorees must receive at least 80 percent of the vote.

Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee

