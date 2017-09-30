Buhach Colony finds success using quarterback in different ways. El Capitan blitzed.

The Buhach Colony High football team wants to find different ways to use the skills of quarterback Clay Abrams.
They displayed a few ways on Friday night.
Abrams opened the scoring with a 66-yard touchdown run on a designed run and later threw touchdown passes to LJ Wallace and Irik Dobbins as the Thunder (3-3 overall, 1-1 Central California Conference) jumped out to a 30-point lead on its way to a 36-22 win over Golden Valley (0-6, 0-2) at Dave Honey Stadium.
“It’s something we’ve been working on for a few weeks,” said Buhach Colony coach Kevin Navarra. “We want to find ways to use Clay’s athleticism. Besides being a good thrower, he’s probably third or fourth on our team in terms of speed. We drew up a play that put him behind a few blockers. He put on a few moves, he went left and then he went right and then he took off.”
Abrams later connected on a 51-yard touchdown pass to LJ Wallace, who has verbally committed to the University of Colorado for a football scholarship, and another 25-yard scoring strike to Irik Dobbins to extend the Thunder lead to 21-0.
“LJ was a little excited this week because his defensive backs coach from Colorado was in town,” Navarra said.
Jack Solis threw two touchdowns to Sean Bowler for Golden Valley.
Turlock 64, El Capitan 16 in Turlock – The Bulldogs (4-2, 2-0 CCC) scored three touchdowns in the final 2 minutes and 2 seconds of the first half to close out a 35-point quarter and open up a 50-13 lead over the Gauchos (2-3, 1-1).
The final two touchdowns of the first half came in the final 41 seconds and Turlock quarterback Jonah Kosakiewicz connected with Dustin Grein on a 31-yard touchdown pass. The Bulldogs’ Garrett Fountain then returned an interception 38 yards for a score with 2 seconds left in the half.
The Gauchos’ touchdowns came on a 16-yard run by Adrian Moreno in the second quarter and a 26-yard touchdown pass from Kevin Reid to Kevin Greggains in the fourth quarter.
Los Banos 28, Chowchilla 0 in Los Banos – Anthony Caballero ran in two touchdowns and Daniel Guerrero returned the second-half kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown as the Tigers remained unbeaten this season at 5-0.
The Los Banos defense dominated as Eddie Riveria, Juan Bravo and Chris Perez each finished with nine tackles. Bravo, Perez and EJ Garcia all recorded two sacks.
Antonio Lopez rushed for 127 yards on 19 carries for the Tigers.
Edison 59, Pacheco 35 in Stockton – The Vikings erased a nine-point deficit in the first half with a flurry of points in the second half and won going away over the Panthers (2-3). Edison quarterback Gabriel Lowe scored on a 6-yard touchdown run to give the Vikings the lead for good at 33-28 lead in the third quarter.
Jacob Levario caught a 6-yard touchdown from running back Shane Barton on a halfback pass for Pacheco in the first half. Quarterback Aric Barton had scored twice on the ground earlier in the first half.
Orestimba 41, Mariposa 8 in Mariposa – Tymon Bolden rushed for two touchdowns, Tyler Vargas returned a fumble 80 yards for a touchdown and Jake Sheldon returned the second half kickoff 75 yards for a score as the Warriors improved to 5-0 and 2-0 in the Southern League.
Stone Ridge Christian 45, Turlock Christian 0 in Modesto – Knights quarterback Bryce Louters threw for a touchdown and ran for another score and Shane Casillas broke free for a 95-yard touchdown run. Stone Ridge Christian improved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the Central California Athletic Alliance.
Other area scores:
Denair 63, Le Grand 20
Gustine 34, Delhi 17
Kerman 64, Dos Palos 3
