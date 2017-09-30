Staley ready for USA women's hoops camp

FILE - In this March 10, 2017, file photo, Dawn Staley addresses the media during a news conference in Columbia, S.C. Staley is excited to lead her first USA Basketball camp as coach of the national team. She will oversee three days of training in Santa Barbara, Calif., this weekend. Originally 30 players were supposed to attend, but that number is down to 18 because of the WNBA Finals and some injuries. Sean Rayford, File AP Photo