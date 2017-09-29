Sports

Friday’s Modesto area college, high school and local results

September 29, 2017 10:52 PM

Local

Golf

High School Girls

Southern League/LATE THURSDAY

Ripon Christian 188, Gustine 235

at Jack Tone (par 31)

Ripon Christian (5-3 SL) – Madi DeGraaf 39, Saylor DeAbreu 50, Perris Larson 42, Katelyn Struiksma 57, Naomi Burnside 72 and Caitlin VanGerkum 66.

Gustine (0-8) – Alyson Azevedo 50, Allison Quinn 61, Ines Tavares 64, Megan Azevedo 64, Nia Kellum 61 and Denis Mercier 63.

Local Clubs

Escalon Lady Chippers

Flight 1: 1. Deb Panero 37-12-25, 2. Tami Krauss 40-11-29, 3. Marilyn McRitchie 37-8-29.

Flight 2: 1. Shirley Keyser 43-14-29, 2. Claire Buchanan 46-16-30.

Flight 3: 1. Mary Alice Metzler 50-20-30, 2. Alice McKenzie 49-17-32.

Birdies: Krauss #1 & #7.

Chip-ins: Krauss #7 & Sylvia Nimphius #4.

Soccer

College Men

CCAA

Stanislaus St 2, Sonoma St 1 (OT)

at Rohnert Park

Stanislaus State (3-3-3, 1-2-2 CCAA) - Goals: Adrian Yepez and Sean Baird. Assists: Ryan Chaney and Desmond Madrigal. Goalie-Saves: Patrick Colombana 7.

Sonoma State (9-1-0, 3-1-0 CCAA) - Goals: Josh Sanchez. Assists: Luis Mendoza and Marcus Salvador. Goalie - Saves: Mitch North 1.

Cautions and Ejections: Red Card - (Luis Mendoza, SSU, 86:37). Yellow Card - (Rafael Chavez, Stan. St., 89:22).

College Women

CCAA

Sonoma St. 3, Stanislaus St. 2

at Rohnert Park

Sonoma State (9-1-0, 3-1-0 CCAA) - Goals: Madison Watts, Alexis Espitia and Own Goal. Assists: Sara Van Wagoner, Paige Martinsen and Riley West. Goalie - Saves: Kristen Spear 0.

Stanislaus State (5-4-1, 0-4-1 CCAA) - Goals: Gabriela Vargas and Selia Torres. Assists: Hannah Lewandowski, Bella Rivera and Ilena Rivera. Goalie-Saves: Haley Crook 6.

Tennis

High School

Western Athletic Conference/LATE THURSDAY

Los Banos 9, Livingston 0

Singles – Shirley Liu (LB) d. Gabby Ramirez 6-1, 6-0; Adri Moreno (LB) d. Erica Lomeli 6-0, 6-0; Haley Ballez (LB) d. Magadalyn Pacheco 6-0, 6-0; Kierstyn Cotta (LB) d. Viridiana Cerda 7-5, 6-1; Kiara Azevedo (LB) d. Esmeralda Ramos 7-5, 6-0; Chloe Emerson (LB) d. Berenice Arias 6-2, 6-0;

Doubles – Zoe Seabock/Bridget Lopez (LB) d. Analucia Fuentes/Jiselle Fuentes 6-2, 6-2; Corie Falaschi/Sarah White (LB) d. Ariana Walker/Diana Rocha 6-1, 6-1; Ally Watkins/Hannah Mevi (LB) d. Jenny Garcia/Monila Maldonado 6-1, 6-2.

Volleyball

High School

Central Califonia Conference/LATE THURSDAY

Turlock 3, Buhach Colony 0

(25-16, 25-18, 25-6)

Turlock (14-3, 5-0 CCC) – Kills: Isabella Bush 10. Assists: Julia Handy 30. Blocks: Bella Bush 3. Aces:Kennedy Folly 10. Digs: K. Folly 12.

Buhach Colony (7-11, 3-2 CCC) – No stats reported.

Water Polo

High School Boys

Modesto Metro Conference/LATE THURSDAY

Gregori 9, Enochs 4

Gregori - Goals: Runyan, J. 7, Gutierrez, I. 1, Wetzel, E. 1.

Enochs - Goals: No Stats Reported.

JV: Gregori 7, Enochs 13

High School Girls

Modesto Metro Conference/LATE THURSDAY

Gregori 11, Enochs 6

Gregori - Goals: Cheek, A. 2, Cheek, E. 4, Cheek, D. 2, Taggar, E. 3.

Enochs - Goals: Viss, G. 1, Olanolan, A. 2, Cuculich, M. 2, Solomon, B. 1.

JV: Gregori 15, Enochs 2

