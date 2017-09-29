Friday’s Modesto area college, high school and local results

Local
Golf
High School Girls
Southern League/LATE THURSDAY
Ripon Christian 188, Gustine 235
at Jack Tone (par 31)
Ripon Christian (5-3 SL) – Madi DeGraaf 39, Saylor DeAbreu 50, Perris Larson 42, Katelyn Struiksma 57, Naomi Burnside 72 and Caitlin VanGerkum 66.
Gustine (0-8) – Alyson Azevedo 50, Allison Quinn 61, Ines Tavares 64, Megan Azevedo 64, Nia Kellum 61 and Denis Mercier 63.
Local Clubs
Escalon Lady Chippers
Flight 1: 1. Deb Panero 37-12-25, 2. Tami Krauss 40-11-29, 3. Marilyn McRitchie 37-8-29.
Flight 2: 1. Shirley Keyser 43-14-29, 2. Claire Buchanan 46-16-30.
Flight 3: 1. Mary Alice Metzler 50-20-30, 2. Alice McKenzie 49-17-32.
Birdies: Krauss #1 & #7.
Chip-ins: Krauss #7 & Sylvia Nimphius #4.
Soccer
College Men
CCAA
Stanislaus St 2, Sonoma St 1 (OT)
at Rohnert Park
Stanislaus State (3-3-3, 1-2-2 CCAA) - Goals: Adrian Yepez and Sean Baird. Assists: Ryan Chaney and Desmond Madrigal. Goalie-Saves: Patrick Colombana 7.
Sonoma State (9-1-0, 3-1-0 CCAA) - Goals: Josh Sanchez. Assists: Luis Mendoza and Marcus Salvador. Goalie - Saves: Mitch North 1.
Cautions and Ejections: Red Card - (Luis Mendoza, SSU, 86:37). Yellow Card - (Rafael Chavez, Stan. St., 89:22).
College Women
CCAA
Sonoma St. 3, Stanislaus St. 2
at Rohnert Park
Sonoma State (9-1-0, 3-1-0 CCAA) - Goals: Madison Watts, Alexis Espitia and Own Goal. Assists: Sara Van Wagoner, Paige Martinsen and Riley West. Goalie - Saves: Kristen Spear 0.
Stanislaus State (5-4-1, 0-4-1 CCAA) - Goals: Gabriela Vargas and Selia Torres. Assists: Hannah Lewandowski, Bella Rivera and Ilena Rivera. Goalie-Saves: Haley Crook 6.
Tennis
High School
Western Athletic Conference/LATE THURSDAY
Los Banos 9, Livingston 0
Singles – Shirley Liu (LB) d. Gabby Ramirez 6-1, 6-0; Adri Moreno (LB) d. Erica Lomeli 6-0, 6-0; Haley Ballez (LB) d. Magadalyn Pacheco 6-0, 6-0; Kierstyn Cotta (LB) d. Viridiana Cerda 7-5, 6-1; Kiara Azevedo (LB) d. Esmeralda Ramos 7-5, 6-0; Chloe Emerson (LB) d. Berenice Arias 6-2, 6-0;
Doubles – Zoe Seabock/Bridget Lopez (LB) d. Analucia Fuentes/Jiselle Fuentes 6-2, 6-2; Corie Falaschi/Sarah White (LB) d. Ariana Walker/Diana Rocha 6-1, 6-1; Ally Watkins/Hannah Mevi (LB) d. Jenny Garcia/Monila Maldonado 6-1, 6-2.
Volleyball
High School
Central Califonia Conference/LATE THURSDAY
Turlock 3, Buhach Colony 0
(25-16, 25-18, 25-6)
Turlock (14-3, 5-0 CCC) – Kills: Isabella Bush 10. Assists: Julia Handy 30. Blocks: Bella Bush 3. Aces:Kennedy Folly 10. Digs: K. Folly 12.
Buhach Colony (7-11, 3-2 CCC) – No stats reported.
Water Polo
High School Boys
Modesto Metro Conference/LATE THURSDAY
Gregori 9, Enochs 4
Gregori - Goals: Runyan, J. 7, Gutierrez, I. 1, Wetzel, E. 1.
Enochs - Goals: No Stats Reported.
JV: Gregori 7, Enochs 13
High School Girls
Modesto Metro Conference/LATE THURSDAY
Gregori 11, Enochs 6
Gregori - Goals: Cheek, A. 2, Cheek, E. 4, Cheek, D. 2, Taggar, E. 3.
Enochs - Goals: Viss, G. 1, Olanolan, A. 2, Cuculich, M. 2, Solomon, B. 1.
JV: Gregori 15, Enochs 2
Comments