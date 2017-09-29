South Carolina women's hoops coach: No White House invite

FILE - In this April 2, 2017, file photo, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley holds up the net as she and the team celebrate their win over Mississippi State in the final of NCAA women's Final Four college basketball tournament in Dallas. South Carolina won 67-55. Staley and her champion South Carolina Gamecocks are still waiting for their invite to the White House. Staley told The Associated Press on Friday night, Sept. 30, that she isn't even sure her team would go now if invited. LM Otero, File AP Photo