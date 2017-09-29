Utah State tight end Dax Raymond
Davis has 3 picks, 2 TDs, Utah State defeats BYU 40-24

The Associated Press

September 29, 2017 9:22 PM

LOGAN, Utah

Jalen Davis had three interceptions, returning two for touchdowns, as Utah State forced seven BYU turnovers in the Aggies' 40-24 win over their in-state rival Friday night.

Kent Myers threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third for the Aggies (3-2) but the defense took over after the Cougars (1-4) opened a 21-7 lead early in the second quarter. The next 13 BYU possessions produced four interceptions, three lost fumbles, two punts, three turnovers on downs and a field goal.

Davis started the comeback with a 30-yard pick-6 off Beau Hoge and iced the game by returning a Koy Detmer Jr. interception 50 yards with three minutes to play.

Myers was 16 of 27 for 176 yards with a 32-yard scoring pass to Dax Raymond on the game's opening possession and a 36-yarder to Ron'quavion Tarver that tied the game at 21. An interception by Dallin Leavitt led to a Dominik Eberle field goal and a 24-21 USU lead three seconds before the half.

Suli Tamaivena, who had 13 tackles, recovered a fumble late in the third quarter that led to Myers' 19-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

Ula Tolutau ran for a career-high 102 yards on 21 carries for BYU.

