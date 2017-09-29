Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer hits an RBI-single in the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Sept. 29, 2017.
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer hits an RBI-single in the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. Colin E. Braley AP Photo
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer hits an RBI-single in the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. Colin E. Braley AP Photo

Sports

Kennedy wins home game as Royals top Arizona 2-1

The Associated Press

September 29, 2017 8:21 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo.

Ian Kennedy picked up his first home victory in more than a year as the Kansas City Royals defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1 on Friday night.

Kennedy (5-13) snapped a franchise record of 18 winless home starts, holding the postseason bound Diamondbacks to one run and four hits over five innings, while striking out seven. It was his first Kauffman Stadium victory since Aug. 20, 2016. He was 0-9 with a 6.13 ERA in the skid.

Jake Lamb hit his 30th home run in the second inning for the only run Kennedy would allow.

Zack Greinke (17-7) was charged with the loss in his final tune-up before starting the wildcard game Wednesday in Phoenix against either Colorado or Milwaukee.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:29

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement
Longtime Steelers fan burns his jersey after team protests national anthem 1:37

Longtime Steelers fan burns his jersey after team protests national anthem
Take a look inside Floyd Mayweather's new $25.5 million Beverly Hills mansion 0:42

Take a look inside Floyd Mayweather's new $25.5 million Beverly Hills mansion

View More Video