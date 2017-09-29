Twins activate All-Star third baseman Miguel Sano from DL

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2017, file photo, Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano smiles before a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in San Diego. Sano is coming back just in time for the playoffs. The Twins activated their All-Star third baseman on Friday, Sept. 29, in time for the season's final series against Detroit. Sano has missed 38 games with a stress reaction after fouling a ball off his left shin, and had been on the 10-day disabled list. Gregory Bull, File AP Photo