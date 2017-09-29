Sports

Man shot in middle school parking lot during football game

The Associated Press

September 29, 2017 5:31 AM

LEXINGTON, Ky.

Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a Kentucky middle school during a football game.

Lexington police told news outlets a 20-year-old man sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg Thursday night. Lt. Jackie Newman says he and two other people that police have yet to identify got into a dispute in the parking lot of Southern Middle School.

Police say two of the people had guns, and the weapons involved have been recovered.

Police don't believe the shooting was related to the game against Bryan Station Middle School. The school was placed on lockdown. Fayette County Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk said about 200 people were on campus at the time.

The victim is not cooperating with police, and is considered a suspect in the case.

