Best rivalry in NFL on tap: Steelers at Ravens

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2016, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger 7) dives past Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs, left, for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game in Baltimore. As early as it might be in the NFL schedule, several division games could be considered relatively critical in Week 4. That includes the best rivalry in the league, the Steelers against the Ravens.