Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Covey delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast AP Photo

Brantly, White Sox rally in 8th to top Angels, 5-4

By MATT SCHOCH Associated Press

September 28, 2017 8:26 PM

CHICAGO

Rob Brantly hit the game-tying home run in the eighth inning and Tim Anderson hustled home for the go-ahead run as the Chicago White Sox rallied for a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night.

Anderson scored from first base on a single by Rymer Liriano, as the throw from left fielder Ben Revere went to second base and Anderson alertly headed home, scoring easily on reliever Jesse Chavez (7-11).

Carlos Perez homered for the Angels, who used seven pitchers and sat stars Mike Trout and Justin Upton one night after being eliminated from playoff contention.

Gregory Infante (2-1) earned the win in relief, throwing a scoreless eighth inning. Juan Minaya earned his eighth save with a perfect ninth inning for the White Sox, who won for the 12th time in 19 games.

