Raiders fall into three-way tie in weekly AP poll; 49ers not quite at bottom

And then there were two.
Following losses by eight teams, including the Raiders, the Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs are the only unbeaten NFL squads after three weeks.
The Chiefs, who kicked off the season by beating the defending champion Patriots at New England, then followed with a home win over Philadelphia and a victory at the Chargers, top the AP Pro32 poll, scoring 383 points in holding the top spot for a second consecutive week.
Cowboys climb in AP Pro32 power rankings after Monday night win; Raiders slide after loss https://t.co/8DjGa1IhNE pic.twitter.com/xfi2cpuqNb— AP NFL (@AP_NFL) September 27, 2017
The Falcons trail by just seven points and are in second place again. Rounding out the top five are three 2-1 teams: New England, Green Bay and Dallas.
The Raiders, who were routed Sunday night at Washington, fall three places to sit in a three-way tie for sixth with Detroit and Denver. All three are at 303 points following their first loss of the season. The Broncos remain sixth while the Lions moved up three spots despite the loss, likely because it was to No. 2 Atlanta.
The Raiders visit the Broncos this weekend in a battle between the AFC West rivals.
Five teams, including the 49ers, are 0-3. However, those teams don’t occupy the bottom five spots overall. The New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts are 29th and 30th, respectively, below the New York Giants, Los Angeles Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals.
The 49ers are 31st with 32 points – 17 better than the last-place Cleveland Browns. San Francisco, which fell one spot from last week, opens a three-game trip at NFC West rival Arizona on Sunday.
The #49ers' upcoming three-game road trip will carry them 9,920 miles. By comparison, the #Steelers will travel 6,694 miles *all season*.— Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) September 26, 2017
Comments