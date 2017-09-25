Pelicans' enter camp eager to explore new lineup's potential

FILE - This April 7, 2017 file photo shows New Orleans Pelicans forwards DeMarcus Cousins, left, and Anthony Davis joking with each other as they sit on the bench and watch the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets in Denver. The Pelicans' back-to-the-future experiment, centered on the All-Star front-court duo of Davis and Cousins, begins in earnest now. The stakes are high and immediate, because a third-straight non-playoff season could spell regime change, as well as an exodus of players, including Cousins, who are in the final season of their contract. Davis says Pelicans players know they’ve got “one year to basically figure it out.” Cousins says he senses a “special season” coming. David Zalubowski, file AP Photo