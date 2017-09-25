Forgotten man: Derrick Favors ready to bounce back with Jazz

File-This Dec. 23, 2015, file photo shows Utah Jazz's Derrick Favors 15) going up for a dunk past Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oakland, Calif. Favors knows he’s been the forgotten man in the Utah Jazz grand scheme. “I’m pretty much used to it,” Favors said. “The whole time I’ve been here has been like that. It seems like everybody seems to forget about me all the time. That’s what people kind of forget, I can score the ball, too, when I get the chance. “I definitely prepared myself this summer to be a big part of the offense, whether it’s scoring or being a playmaker.”