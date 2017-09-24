More Videos

    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he said any player that sits during the national anthem is a "son of a bitch." The president also rescinded NBA champ Stephen Curry's invitation to the White House. Trump's comments ultimately led to more protests by NFL players, coaches and owners during the national anthem on Sept. 24, 2017.

Sports

Raiders’ Derek Carr prays while teammates protest, but says ‘we were together’

By Anthony Galaviz

agalaviz@fresnobee.com

September 24, 2017 10:57 PM

Many Oakland Raiders players joined in Sunday’s NFL protest against President Donald Trump’s remarks calling for players to be fired if they don’t stand for the national anthem.

Some Raiders sat for “The Star Spangled Banner” while interlocking arms. Others stood but interlocked arms.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was standing – and praying.

NFL players and owners staged a protest in response to President Trump’s comments Friday in which he said owners should fire any “son of a b----” who does not stand during the national anthem.

The Raiders’ offensive line came together before Sunday night’s game and sat during the national anthem before a 27-10 loss to the Washington Redskins.

Carr was asked whether the protest affected the team’s performancein its first loss of the season.

“I hope not,” he said. “It didn’t distract my mind. I prepare myself for every week and get ready for games. Sometimes you have great games like the first couple and sometimes you play like this. It’s going to happen sometimes.”

He added: “You don’t know what’s going on in everybody’s head and all those things.”

Carr said his teammates do talk about various topics, including the remarks made by President Trump.

“Basically came down to show people we’re unified and show people we love one another,” Carr said. “Obviously some guys stood and we wanted to make sure we were together, whether you agree or disagree. From the outside looking in for standing or sitting or whatever, we all love one another, whether one guys sits or one guy stands.

“I don’t have the answers, but I know everyday I just go out and love people. There’s not any person that I met that I don’t love. Some people may get under my skin a little bit but I still love them.”

Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee

