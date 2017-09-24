Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo, left, Reno Aces manager Jerry Narron
Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo, left, Reno Aces manager Jerry Narron 57), pitching coach Mike Butcher, second from right, and hitting coach Dave Magadan, right, congratulate one another after it was announced the Diamondbacks clinched a playoff spot during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Phoenix. Both the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers lost their games, giving the Diamondbacks their National League Wild Card playoff spot.
Sports

Martinez's clutch hit secures top wild card for Diamondbacks

By BOB BAUM AP Sports Writer

September 24, 2017 4:54 PM

PHOENIX

J.D. Martinez lined a two-out RBI single to deep left field with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Miami Marlins 3-2 on Sunday to clinch the top wild card in the National League.

The Diamondbacks, who won only 69 games a year ago but are 90-66 this season, were already assured a playoff berth earlier in the day when St. Louis lost at Pittsburgh, and Milwaukee was beaten at home by the Chicago Cubs.

But the comeback victory over Miami ensured Arizona will host the NL wild-card game Oct. 4.

Fernando Rodney (5-4) pitched a perfect ninth for the win.

