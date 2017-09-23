Sports

McGuire passes for 3 scores, catches a TD in WIU's 52-10 win

The Associated Press

September 23, 2017 6:50 PM

CONWAY, S.C.

San McGuire threw for three touchdowns and caught a pass for another to lead Western Illinois to a 52-10 victory over Coastal Carolina on Saturday night.

WIU (3-0) scored the game's first touchdown after Isaiah LeSure, on a double reverse, threw a pass that was tipped into the end zone where McGuire made the catch for the 9-yard score.

The Chanticleers (1-2) took the lead back at 10-7 on Alex James' 24-yard run but WIU scored two touchdowns just over five minutes apart in the second quarter on McGuire's 19-yard pass to Brandon Gaston and Max Norris' 1-yard run to cap an 84-yard drive for a 21-10 halftime lead.

The Leathernecks quickly added to the lead in the second half. Steve McShane scored on a 2-yard run and Adam Conrady on a 10-yard pass from McGuire one play after an interception. A fumble led to a McGuire-to-Clint Ratkovich 5-yard TD at the end of the third quarter. Devon Sanders scored on an 80-yard run for a 52-10 lead.

WIU has opened the season with three straight road victories.

Coastal did not force a turnover for the first time in 16 games but committed four against WIU.

