Sports

Pontius scores twice, Sapong ties club mark in Union win

The Associated Press

September 23, 2017 6:46 PM

CHESTER, Pa.

Chris Pontius scored two goals, C.J. Sapong added his 14th of the season to tie Philadelphia's club record and the Union beat the Chicago Fire 3-1 on Saturday night.

Sapong finished Fabinho's cross to make it 3-0 for the Union (9-12-9) in the 64th minute. That tied Sapong with Sebastien Le Toux, who set the mark in 2010.

Pontius opened the scoring in the 10th minute with his first goal of the season — a header to finish Keegan Rosenberry's wide cross. He added his second in the 55th, pouncing on the rebound of Fabrice-Jean Picoult's saved attempt.

Luis Solignac finished Nemanja Nikolic's flick pass to cap the scoring in the 67th minute. The Fire dropped to 14-10-6.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Gregori duo helps Jags to win over Beyer

Gregori duo helps Jags to win over Beyer 0:47

Gregori duo helps Jags to win over Beyer
Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns 8:46

Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns
Central Catholic-Manteca: Sights and Sounds 1:58

Central Catholic-Manteca: Sights and Sounds

View More Video