Sports

Lucansky makes 4 FGs; Stony Brook beats Towson 25-17

The Associated Press

September 23, 2017 6:34 PM

STONY BROOK, N.Y.

Joe Carbone threw two touchdown passes, Alex Lucansky kicked four field goals and Stony Brook held on to beat Towson 25-17 on Saturday night.

Carbone threw a 24-yard score to Ray Bolden and connected with Harrison Jackson on a 1-yard TD pass as Stony Brook (3-1, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association) built a 16-10 halftime lead.

Following a Lucansky 42-yard field goal, CJ Williams bullied in from the 1-yard line to pull Towson (2-2, 0-1) to 19-17.

Lucansky kicked a 26-yarder with about nine minutes left. Towson then drove to the Stony Brook 44 with 5:25 to play, but Kobe Young fumbled on fourth-and-1 to kill the drive. On the ensuing series, the Seawolves ate nearly three minutes of the clock before Lucansky made his fourth field goal.

Bolden had eight catches for a career-high 125 yards.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Gregori duo helps Jags to win over Beyer

Gregori duo helps Jags to win over Beyer 0:47

Gregori duo helps Jags to win over Beyer
Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns 8:46

Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns
Central Catholic-Manteca: Sights and Sounds 1:58

Central Catholic-Manteca: Sights and Sounds

View More Video