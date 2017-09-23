Sports

Kanoff throws for 3 TDs in Princeton's 38-17 win

The Associated Press

September 23, 2017 7:03 PM

EASTON, Pa.

Chad Kanoff threw for 256 yards and three touchdowns and Princeton defeated Lafayette 38-17 on Saturday night.

Kanoff was 31-of-41 passing, connecting with 10 receivers, with two interceptions.

Princeton led at 24-10 at halftime after a 21-point second quarter. The Tigers snapped a 10-all tie on Charlie Volker's 19-yard run and Ryan Quigley added a 1-yard score with 23 seconds left in the half.

Kanoff threw two scoring passes to Jesper Horsted in the second half and another to Alex Parkinson in the second quarter.

The Tigers (2-0) won their sixth straight game dating to last season.

Sean O'Malley threw for 325 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Lafayette (0-4), including a deep ball to Joey Chenoweth that went for a 70-yard score, and was intercepted once. The Leopards had just 36 yards rushing.

The game reunited Princeton coach Bob Surace and first-year Leopards coach John Garrett. They played together for one season (1987) for Princeton and also worked together for three years on the Cincinnati Bengals staff.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Gregori duo helps Jags to win over Beyer

Gregori duo helps Jags to win over Beyer 0:47

Gregori duo helps Jags to win over Beyer
Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns 8:46

Pigskin Postgame Wrap with Joe Cortez and James Burns
Central Catholic-Manteca: Sights and Sounds 1:58

Central Catholic-Manteca: Sights and Sounds

View More Video