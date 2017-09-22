Dungey cousins prove toughness in backfields and on bikes

FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2016, file photo, Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey 2) rushes with the ball ahead of a Boston College defender during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Boston. Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey and cousin Ryan, a motocross champion, share a toughness that’s in the family genes. Ryan figures he’s broke at least 10 bones racing and Eric has excelled at Syracuse despite at least one concussion.