Hoffenheim forward Uth puts himself in World Cup contention

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2017 file photo Hoffenheim's Mark Uth runs during a German first division Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Bayern Munich in Sinsheim, Germany. Uth’s brilliant start to the season could yet earn the Hoffenheim forward a call-up for Germany before the World Cup next year. The 26-year-old scored again late Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 – in the second minute of injury time – to clinch a remarkable 3-2 win for his side at Mainz. Michael Probst, file AP Photo