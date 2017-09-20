Emoni Bates, left, talks with Ty Rodgers in his room in Superior Township, Mich., July 21, 2017. Bates is the best 13-year-old basketball player in America, according to some recruiting services. One of his highlight reels on YouTube has been viewed about 1 million times.
Emoni Bates, left, talks with Ty Rodgers in his room in Superior Township, Mich., July 21, 2017. Bates is the best 13-year-old basketball player in America, according to some recruiting services. One of his highlight reels on YouTube has been viewed about 1 million times. Paul Sancya AP Photo
Emoni Bates, left, talks with Ty Rodgers in his room in Superior Township, Mich., July 21, 2017. Bates is the best 13-year-old basketball player in America, according to some recruiting services. One of his highlight reels on YouTube has been viewed about 1 million times. Paul Sancya AP Photo

Sports

THE NEXT ONE? 13-year-old hoops phenom invites AP on journey

By LARRY LAGE AP Sports Writer

September 20, 2017 11:10 PM

ANN ARBOR, Mich.

The best 13-year-old basketball player in America wears braces and is already tall enough to play shooting guard in the NBA.

Emoni Bates was born a little long and light, and still struggles to pack muscle onto his 6-foot-7, 155-pound frame. He dribbles like a point guard and effortlessly makes 3-pointers.

Emoni's father, E.J. Bates, coaches his son to keep away from the hustlers representing prep and private schools, shoe companies and agents.

The Bates family has agreed to provide The Associated Press with a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the life of one of the most coveted basketball prospects in the country for at least the next five years. The periodic series will include video, photos, audio and text updates to track his progress.

Some hardcore hoops followers know about Emoni's skills thanks to a highlight reel that's already had nearly 1 million views on YouTube.

___

Follow the series: https://www.apnews.com/tag/TheKid

___

Follow Larry Lage at http://twitter.com/larrylage

The family of 13-year-old basketball phenom Emoni Bates has agreed to provide The Associated Press with a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the life of one of the most coveted hoops prospects in the country for at least the next five years. This story is the first in a periodic series that will include video, photos, audio and text updates to track his progress. Follow Emoni's story at https://apnews.com/tag/TheKid.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

49ers vs. Rams: Three players to watch in Week 3

49ers vs. Rams: Three players to watch in Week 3 1:30

49ers vs. Rams: Three players to watch in Week 3
Watch Oakland Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch show his dance skills 0:29

Watch Oakland Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch show his dance skills
Raiders coach Jack Del Rio discusses win 0:52

Raiders coach Jack Del Rio discusses win

View More Video