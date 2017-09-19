Louisville's Lamar Jackson
Louisville's Lamar Jackson 8) is wrapped up by Clemson's Clelin Ferrell
Louisville's Lamar Jackson 8) is wrapped up by Clemson's Clelin Ferrell

Sports

Louisville to face Ole Miss in 2021 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game

The Associated Press

September 19, 2017 6:23 PM

ATLANTA

There will be a second Chick-fil-A Kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2021 — the first-ever meeting between Louisville and Mississippi.

Officials made the announcement Tuesday. The game is normally held over the Labor Day weekend, though an exact date is still to be determined.

Atlanta's other kickoff game in 2021 will pit Alabama vs. Miami.

Two games were held this year to mark the opening of $1.5 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Alabama defeated Florida State and Tennessee beat Georgia Tech in overtime.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch Oakland Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch show his dance skills

Watch Oakland Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch show his dance skills 0:29

Watch Oakland Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch show his dance skills
Raiders coach Jack Del Rio discusses win 0:52

Raiders coach Jack Del Rio discusses win
Raiders react to a 45-20 victory over the Jets 1:30

Raiders react to a 45-20 victory over the Jets

View More Video