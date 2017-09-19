Sports

US teenager McKennie makes 1st Bundesliga start for Schalke

The Associated Press

September 19, 2017 5:04 PM

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany

American teenager Weston McKennie made his first Bundesliga start for Schalke in the side's 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old Texan midfielder, who played 22 minutes in substitute appearances during wins over Leipzig and Stuttgart, covered 4.05 miles (6.51 kilometers) in the first half alone, more than any other player.

With the side two goals down, McKennie made way for forward Breel Embolo in the 58th minute as Schalke went all out in attack.

McKennie made his Bundesliga debut on the final day last season in May, after he had impressed with Schalke's under-19s. He scored four goals and set up three more in 19 league appearances for the under-19s.

McKennie spent three years as a child in Kaiserslautern, where his father was based, and he opted to return to Germany last year when the chance emerged at Schalke despite the offer of a homegrown player contract with FC Dallas.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch Oakland Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch show his dance skills

Watch Oakland Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch show his dance skills 0:29

Watch Oakland Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch show his dance skills
Raiders coach Jack Del Rio discusses win 0:52

Raiders coach Jack Del Rio discusses win
Raiders react to a 45-20 victory over the Jets 1:30

Raiders react to a 45-20 victory over the Jets

View More Video