Sports

Red Sox 2B Pedroia bruises nose with foul, is day to day

The Associated Press

September 18, 2017 6:38 PM

BALTIMORE

Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia was struck in the face by his own foul ball and forced out of Boston's game against the Baltimore Orioles with a bruised nose.

The Red Sox listed him as day to day.

The injury occurred in the fourth inning Monday night. Pedroia fouled a pitch off the plate, and the ball bounced up and struck him in the nose.

Pedroia held a towel to his face to stop the bleeding, but was in no condition to continue.

Camden Yards has been tough on Pedroia this year. He was sidelined for several days after being clipped at second base on a late slide by Manny Machado on April 21.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch Oakland Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch show his dance skills

Watch Oakland Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch show his dance skills 0:29

Watch Oakland Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch show his dance skills
Raiders react to a 45-20 victory over the Jets 1:30

Raiders react to a 45-20 victory over the Jets
Raiders coach Jack Del Rio discusses win 0:52

Raiders coach Jack Del Rio discusses win

View More Video