Smashing: MLB home run record on track to fall Tuesday

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2017, file photo, Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton rounds second base after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, in Miami. Nearly two decades after the height of the Steroids Era, Major League Baseball is on track to break its season record for home runs on Tuesday with nearly two weeks left in the season. There were 5,663 home runs hit through Sunday, 30 shy of the record 5,693 set in 2000. Wilfredo Lee, File AP Photo