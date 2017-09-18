Watch Oakland Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch show his dance skills

The Modesto Nuts defeated the Lancaster JetHawks 8-1 on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, at Modesto's John Thurman field to complete a 6-0 run through the postseason and claim the city's first California League Championship Series since 2004. (jcortez@modbee.com)
The Bee's Joe Cortez and James Burns break down the big games of Week 3 in the Stanislaus District football season. They take an up close look at the Modesto Metro Conference, which opens league play next week.
Patterson linebacker Nate Garcia intercepted two passes and returned them for touchdowns in Patterson's 34-21 non-league football victory over Modesto on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Modesto, Calif. (jcortez@modbee.com)