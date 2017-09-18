More Videos

Raiders coach Jack Del Rio discusses win 0:52

Raiders coach Jack Del Rio discusses win

Pause
Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD. 0:49

Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD.

Trump retweets mock GIF of him hitting Hillary Clinton with golf ball 0:39

Trump retweets mock GIF of him hitting Hillary Clinton with golf ball

Watchers performers dance at the Greek Festival in Modesto 0:49

Watchers performers dance at the Greek Festival in Modesto

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial 1:05

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial

Highlights | Downey 41, Pitman 20 3:29

Highlights | Downey 41, Pitman 20

Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas talks about Scott and Laci 2:56

Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas talks about Scott and Laci

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha discusses movies, abusive relationships 2:22

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha discusses movies, abusive relationships

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha discusses Amber Frey, lethal injection 3:08

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha discusses Amber Frey, lethal injection

Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas says she knew Laci 'wasn't coming back' 3:40

Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas says she knew Laci 'wasn't coming back'

  • Watch Oakland Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch show his dance skills

    Marshawn Lynch rushed 12 times for 45 yards and scored his first touchdown as a Raider, in a 45-20 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday, September 17, 2017.

Watch Oakland Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch show his dance skills

Marshawn Lynch rushed 12 times for 45 yards and scored his first touchdown as a Raider, in a 45-20 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday, September 17, 2017.
Anthony Galaviz The Fresno Bee
Modesto Nuts celebrate Cal League championship

Sports

Modesto Nuts celebrate Cal League championship

The Modesto Nuts defeated the Lancaster JetHawks 8-1 on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, at Modesto's John Thurman field to complete a 6-0 run through the postseason and claim the city's first California League Championship Series since 2004. (jcortez@modbee.com)

Garcia keys Patterson win over Modesto

Sports

Garcia keys Patterson win over Modesto

Patterson linebacker Nate Garcia intercepted two passes and returned them for touchdowns in Patterson's 34-21 non-league football victory over Modesto on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Modesto, Calif. (jcortez@modbee.com)